US to distribute free Covid-19 tests as Omicron spreads

The United States said it will distribute hundreds of millions of free Covid-19 tests in the face of surging Omicron cases, which have forced governments worldwide to reimpose restrictions ahead of the holidays.

Washington also said it will donate more than $500 million in international Covid aid to help countries battle the pandemic, while Israel announced tough new restriction on US travel.

Amid fears that the highly-mutated variant might not be as effective against vaccines, the EU medicines watchdog said it was too soon to say if drug companies needed to develop an Omicron-specific jab, AFP reports.
 
