US to deploy up to 6 B-52 bombers in northern Australia

CANBERRA, Australia -- The United States is preparing to deploy up to six nuclear-capable B-52 bombers in northern Australia , a news report said Monday, prompting China to accuse the U.S. of undermining regional peace and stability.The United States is preparing to build dedicated facilities for the long-range bombers at Royal Australian Air Force Base Tindal in the Northern Territory, national broadcaster Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported.