What's new

US to deploy up to 6 B-52 bombers in northern Australia

F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 19, 2014
13,311
3
17,973
Country
United States
Location
United States
CANBERRA, Australia -- The United States is preparing to deploy up to six nuclear-capable B-52 bombers in northern Australia, a news report said Monday, prompting China to accuse the U.S. of undermining regional peace and stability.

The United States is preparing to build dedicated facilities for the long-range bombers at Royal Australian Air Force Base Tindal in the Northern Territory, national broadcaster Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported.

abcnews.go.com

China slams reported plan for US B-52 bombers in Australia

A news report says the United States is preparing to deploy up to six nuclear-capable B-52 bombers in northern Australia, prompting China to accuse the U.S. of undermining regional peace and stability
abcnews.go.com abcnews.go.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

F-22Raptor
US Considering Supply of B-21 Bombers to Australia
Replies
0
Views
228
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
onebyone
China’s secret victory against Australia in trade war
2
Replies
21
Views
777
Beast
B
khansaheeb
China gains a foothold in Australia's backyard
Replies
0
Views
430
khansaheeb
khansaheeb
Get Ya Wig Split
US To Integrate Its F-35 Stealth Fighters With B-1, B-2 & B-52 Bombers To Maintain Credible Deterrence Against China
Replies
0
Views
658
Get Ya Wig Split
Get Ya Wig Split
Daniel808
Report: US Coast Guard Ship Denied Port Call in Solomons
Replies
0
Views
203
Daniel808
Daniel808

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom