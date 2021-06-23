US to deploy two multi domain brigades in Western Pacific with 5,500km range hypersonic missiles: Russian Admiral

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. The United States has started creating the 1st Fleet and two new-type brigades in the Asia-Pacific region, Chief of the Russian General Staff’s Main Department Admiral Igor Kostyukov said at the Moscow Conference on International Security on Wednesday."The Pentagon has started developing a plan to create the 1st Operational Fleet with its area of responsibility to cover the eastern part of the Indian Ocean," the Russian admiral said.The United States is also creating two multi-domain brigades capable of carrying out cyber operations and employing long-range weapons, including hypersonic missiles with an operating range of 5,500 km, Kostyukov said."The 1st Fleet is expected to be operationally ready in 2024," the chief of the Russian General Staff’s Main Department said.The two multi-domain brigades are due to be deployed in the western Pacific by 2028, he added.Under the US Navy Command’s plans, this will help free up the resources of the 7th Fleet to cope with top priority tasks in the East China and South China Seas and to step up military activity for deterring China in South and Southeast Asia," Kostyukov said.