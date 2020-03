There is nothing to fear about China currently and especially the rest of the world including remaining countries. Nobody really has the motiv or motivation to engage in any sort of military action in today's world. The worldwide society is functioning well but once there is even slight collapse in that either by a massive natural disaster or unprovoked nuclear blast that leads to nuclear winter than you can expect China to come out full blown into WW3.



Note: In such situation china didnt want WW3 but it was forced upon it by these 2 incidents. The chinese gov't would have 2 options experience local uprising and turmoil for resources or going on the offense. China will definitely take the second option and in my opinioin most countries will take second option. It would be an scary sight to see an hungry china going on the offense and they would be nearly impossible force to stop unless there is many allies to confront it.



If they win they would be able to rewrite history

