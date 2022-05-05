What's new

US to cooperate with Pakistan on counterterrorism amid mounting terrorist attacks: Spokesperson

Pakistan Space Agency

Pakistan Space Agency

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 22, 2019
5,309
-29
8,068
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
US to cooperate with Pakistan on counterterrorism amid mounting terrorist attacks: Spokesperson
MAY 5, 2022

WASHINGTON: The United States will continue cooperating with Pakistan on counterterrorism and border security, a State Department spokesperson said Wednesday, while reiterating Washington's condemnation of last month's terrorist attack in Karachi University, amid spike in such attacks across the country.

"We value our bilateral relationship. We want to continue to work together in areas where we do have mutual interests with our Pakistani partners. That includes counterterrorism. That includes border security as well, " Spokesman Ned Price said at his daily press briefing on Wednesday.

He was responding to a question whether the U.S. was reviewing the former Trump administration-imposed suspension of security aid to Islamabad following the deadly terrorist attack in Karachi, as such attacks emanating from Afghanistan continue to rise across Pakistan.

"We strongly condemned the terrorist attack against Karachi University in Pakistan. We reiterate that condemnation today. A terrorist attack anywhere is an affront to humanity everywhere," State Department Spokesperson said

"But for a terrorist attack to take place at a university or at a religious site or at some of the locations we've seen recently, that is a true affront to mankind," he said.

Following the attack, the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility. Three Chinese teachers and their Pakistani driver were killed in the attack.

dailytimes.com.pk

US to cooperate with Pakistan on counterterrorism amid mounting terrorist attacks: Spokesperson - Daily Times

WASHINGTON: The United States will continue cooperating with Pakistan on counterterrorism and border security,a State Department spokesperson said Wednesday, while reiterating Washington's condemnation of last month's terrorist attackin Karachi University, amid spike in such attacks across the...
dailytimes.com.pk dailytimes.com.pk
 
B

Beast

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 5, 2011
28,047
-41
64,108
Country
China
Location
China
It's funny Pakistan decide to work on US on anti terrorist when it's Chinese being attack. Working with US will only bring more terrorism but on Chinese on Pakistan soil.
 
Bilal Khan (Quwa)

Bilal Khan (Quwa)

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 22, 2016
6,333
85
25,671
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
To be frank, the terrorism in Pakistan is 70% ineptitude and 30% interference. Our society is far too consumed with bickering about their beloved figures than about nation-building. As a whole, we rarely talk about "Pakistan" but more about a personality. The media should be building a narrative about outside interference and creating a clear line between the acceptable discourse and dissent. The politicians should be railing against the politicians of other countries, not themselves. The military and judiciary should be applying a security policy that is both effective and gapless (i.e., carries moral weight so that those indicted cannot get away).

Ultimately, defeating terrorism or insurgencies is about winning legitimacy. The one who carries more legitimacy will win. If the terrorists are making in-roads, then the ones running Pakistan must introspect and figure out why. Unfortunately, the ones running Pakistan are also ready to run away from Pakistan. They have their flats in London and pizza joints in the U.S.
 
waz

waz

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 15, 2006
19,305
70
52,220
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Pakistan Space Agency said:
US to cooperate with Pakistan on counterterrorism amid mounting terrorist attacks: Spokesperson
MAY 5, 2022

WASHINGTON: The United States will continue cooperating with Pakistan on counterterrorism and border security, a State Department spokesperson said Wednesday, while reiterating Washington's condemnation of last month's terrorist attack in Karachi University, amid spike in such attacks across the country.

"We value our bilateral relationship. We want to continue to work together in areas where we do have mutual interests with our Pakistani partners. That includes counterterrorism. That includes border security as well, " Spokesman Ned Price said at his daily press briefing on Wednesday.

He was responding to a question whether the U.S. was reviewing the former Trump administration-imposed suspension of security aid to Islamabad following the deadly terrorist attack in Karachi, as such attacks emanating from Afghanistan continue to rise across Pakistan.

"We strongly condemned the terrorist attack against Karachi University in Pakistan. We reiterate that condemnation today. A terrorist attack anywhere is an affront to humanity everywhere," State Department Spokesperson said

"But for a terrorist attack to take place at a university or at a religious site or at some of the locations we've seen recently, that is a true affront to mankind," he said.

Following the attack, the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility. Three Chinese teachers and their Pakistani driver were killed in the attack.

dailytimes.com.pk

US to cooperate with Pakistan on counterterrorism amid mounting terrorist attacks: Spokesperson - Daily Times

WASHINGTON: The United States will continue cooperating with Pakistan on counterterrorism and border security,a State Department spokesperson said Wednesday, while reiterating Washington's condemnation of last month's terrorist attackin Karachi University, amid spike in such attacks across the...
dailytimes.com.pk dailytimes.com.pk
Click to expand...

Nope, nothing, zilch will happen.
You capitulated so fast they don't need to do anything. They have no incentive to help either, aside keep the current government going, which is way down their list of priorities.
Engines for ATAK blocked check.
Still on the FATF list check.
Any new defence deals, not a chance.
Trade concessions, nope.
Investment maybe, laughable.....
 
mhosein

mhosein

FULL MEMBER
May 8, 2018
343
4
583
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The terrorist states of America is helping Pakistan fight terrorists. That's got a touch of morbid irony.
 
K

KaiserX

FULL MEMBER
Apr 6, 2019
1,804
-1
3,255
Country
United States
Location
United States
Bilal Khan (Quwa) said:
To be frank, the terrorism in Pakistan is 70% ineptitude and 30% interference. Our society is far too consumed with bickering about their beloved figures than about nation-building. As a whole, we rarely talk about "Pakistan" but more about a personality. The media should be building a narrative about outside interference and creating a clear line between the acceptable discourse and dissent. The politicians should be railing against the politicians of other countries, not themselves. The military and judiciary should be applying a security policy that is both effective and gapless (i.e., carries moral weight so that those indicted cannot get away).

Ultimately, defeating terrorism or insurgencies is about winning legitimacy. The one who carries more legitimacy will win. If the terrorists are making in-roads, then the ones running Pakistan must introspect and figure out why. Unfortunately, the ones running Pakistan are also ready to run away from Pakistan. They have their flats in London and pizza joints in the U.S.
Click to expand...

Recently the military shared its strategy to tackle terrorism with the Chinese only to be told their was significant gaps and ineffeciencies.

No country on the planet has taken as many terror attacks not even afghanistan or somalia. Even taliban are more effecient at law and order than our fat arse generals
 
waz

waz

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 15, 2006
19,305
70
52,220
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
nang2 said:
It is amazing to see the amount of cooperation from US rushing in after IK was removed.
Click to expand...

Brother it is hot air nothing else. They couldn't care less. The last dude who actually had some sense of loyalty to a friend called Pakistan was Nixon.
 
Path-Finder

Path-Finder

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 7, 2013
21,843
1
32,550
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Beast said:
It's funny Pakistan decide to work on US on anti terrorist when it's Chinese being attack. Working with US will only bring more terrorism but on Chinese on Pakistan soil.
Click to expand...
the opposite is true. they will bring more terrorism into the country. what benefit is there for these mofo's to see reduction in terrorism? its none.
 
nang2

nang2

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 14, 2015
5,580
2
5,249
Country
China
Location
Canada
waz said:
Brother it is hot air nothing else. They couldn't care less. The last dude who actually had some sense of loyalty to a friend called Pakistan was Nixon.
Click to expand...
Likely. Just look at how UK tries to lure India away from Russia. I seriously doubt the sincerity of Brits in such an act.
 
Conqueror

Conqueror

FULL MEMBER
Dec 15, 2009
289
0
271
Let some money fill the pockets of those who sold their mother-land and became Neutral when the enemies of Pakistan were fondling and doing "blatent interferences" with her.

Congratulations to the soul sellers. Hope you have a great night tonight.
 
Riz

Riz

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 20, 2010
6,328
-1
11,654
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
how many green cards for our brave generals after successfully installing pro US regime in pakistan ? lanat ha hum awam par jo inko samjh nhi pay thay laken ab aisa nhi hoga
 
L

LakeHawk180

FULL MEMBER
Feb 21, 2022
150
-2
180
Country
India
Location
India
Beast said:
It's funny Pakistan decide to work on US on anti terrorist when it's Chinese being attack. Working with US will only bring more terrorism but on Chinese on Pakistan soil.
Click to expand...

I don’t get it.

After this episode I wonder what the facts are about this supposed “higher than mountains, deeper than etc” friendship Pakistan and China claims to share.

Pakistan capitulated so easily and in such an in-your-face manner that it really does beg the question how deep that relationship really is.

At the time when US started getting really cold — reading all the defiant Pakistani hype around J-10 or the repainted FC-1, I assumed Pakistan was well on its way to cut off dependence on the US and US tech (Fteens for example)

Maybe Pakistan shouldn’t be blamed for their reaction at all and — this is actually indicative of what even the staunchest “allies” of China actually think of China. Maybe they have a habit of over promising and under delivering. Maybe their supposed “partnership deals” are really just one-sided campaigns of exploitation intended to purely serve Chinese interests. I mean all countries ultimately look out for their own, but Pakistan still chose the US as better of the two “evils” — the moment an opportunity presented itself.

I see the same trend in Africa as well. China is the “best partner” until the west shows an actual interest in getting involved. Forget natural resources or energy — from my own experience, the Chinese have a policy of strip mining entire species in foreign jurisdictions to satiate local demand with no thought for consequences to the local environment. They act belligerently and pretend as if they own the whole damn place the moment they are able to get some one sided deal through.

I think China and it’s people need to learn class or maybe a primer on how to wield power and influence. They act a lot like poor people who suddenly come to a generous inheritance or win a lottery. No class, all bluster and an axe to grind with everyone who so much as sneezes at their fragile ego.

I won’t complain too much though. If they keep this up, India might actually catch up.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 8, Members: 7, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

INDIAPOSITIVE
Pakistan says last month’s attack on Chinese nationals in Gwadar planned in Iran’s Chahbahar city
2 3
Replies
37
Views
2K
Goritoes
Goritoes
ghazi52
Cross-border attack: Pakistan's patience 'running thin' with Afghan Taliban
2 3 4 5
Replies
69
Views
3K
imadul
imadul
F-6 enthusiast
Bangladesh, Turkey sign deal on security cooperation, counterterrorism
Replies
4
Views
508
bluesky
B
beijingwalker
Chinese victims of Pakistani suicide bomb attack identified. RIP
2
Replies
22
Views
842
IceCold
IceCold
Xestan
Two soldiers martyred in terrorist attack from across Afghan border
2 3 4 5
Replies
65
Views
4K
Huffal
Huffal

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom