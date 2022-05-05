US to cooperate with Pakistan on counterterrorism amid mounting terrorist attacks: Spokesperson

Beast said: It's funny Pakistan decide to work on US on anti terrorist when it's Chinese being attack. Working with US will only bring more terrorism but on Chinese on Pakistan soil. Click to expand...

I don’t get it.After this episode I wonder what the facts are about this supposed “higher than mountains, deeper than etc” friendship Pakistan and China claims to share.Pakistan capitulated so easily and in such an in-your-face manner that it really does beg the question how deep that relationship really is.At the time when US started getting really cold — reading all the defiant Pakistani hype around J-10 or the repainted FC-1, I assumed Pakistan was well on its way to cut off dependence on the US and US tech (Fteens for example)Maybe Pakistan shouldn’t be blamed for their reaction at all and — this is actually indicative of what even the staunchest “allies” of China actually think of China. Maybe they have a habit of over promising and under delivering. Maybe their supposed “partnership deals” are really just one-sided campaigns of exploitation intended to purely serve Chinese interests. I mean all countries ultimately look out for their own, but Pakistan still chose the US as better of the two “evils” — the moment an opportunity presented itself.I see the same trend in Africa as well. China is the “best partner” until the west shows an actual interest in getting involved. Forget natural resources or energy — from my own experience, the Chinese have a policy of strip mining entire species in foreign jurisdictions to satiate local demand with no thought for consequences to the local environment. They act belligerently and pretend as if they own the whole damn place the moment they are able to get some one sided deal through.I think China and it’s people need to learn class or maybe a primer on how to wield power and influence. They act a lot like poor people who suddenly come to a generous inheritance or win a lottery. No class, all bluster and an axe to grind with everyone who so much as sneezes at their fragile ego.I won’t complain too much though. If they keep this up, India might actually catch up.