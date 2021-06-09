US to buy 500 million of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccines to share with COVAX

WASHINGTON —
The U.S. will buy 500 million more doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to share through the global COVAX alliance for donation to 92 lower income countries and the African Union over the next year, a person familiar with the matter said Wednesday.
