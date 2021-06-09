What's new

US to buy 500 million of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccines to share with COVAX

WASHINGTON —
The U.S. will buy 500 million more doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to share through the global COVAX alliance for donation to 92 lower income countries and the African Union over the next year, a person familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

US to buy 500 million of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccines to share around the world

The U.S. will buy 500 million more doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to share through the COVAX alliance for donation to 92 lower income countries and the African Union over the next year.
US has bought and will donate 500 million doses of Pfizer's vaccine worldwide

The US has purchased and will donate 500 million doses of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine worldwide as it seeks to be a key player in getting other nations vaccinated, a person familiar with the move told CNN.
Hopefully made in the USA. Not sure why USA strategists were so willing to relay on Indian made vaccines for the covax initiative. Automated vaccine and pharmaceutical factories located in some sparsely inhabited corner of USA make more sense to me, from a supply chain resiliency prospective. Relaying on densely populated parts of the world with poor sanitation that can be decimated by a pandemic is not a bright idea.
 
