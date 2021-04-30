What's new

US to blacklist more Chinese companies over human rights abuses

aziqbal

aziqbal

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Aug 26, 2010
3,310
9
5,407
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
US to blacklist more Chinese companies over human rights abuses
Jack Barnett
The Biden administration could add more than 10 Chinese companies to the list
The US government is set to increase the number of Chinese companies on its economic blacklist over alleged human rights abuses and surveillance.
The Biden administration could add more than 10 Chinese companies to the list over accusations of forced labour and surveillance in Xinjiang, sources told Reuters.
The additions follow an announcement last month that the US would five other Chinese companies to the blacklist over allegations of forced labour.


Read more: Asian shares tumble on fears China tech clampdown could intensify
Chinese authorities deny the allegations, saying its policies are designed to root out seperates and religious extremists who plotted attacks between between mostly Muslim ethnic Uyghurs and Han.
The names of the firms are not known. Companies from other countries could also be added to the blacklist on Friday.
The latest measures come amid worsening tensions between Washington and Beijing after President Biden intensifies his crackdown on Chinese companies that are in breach of human rights.
Last month, the Commerce Department said it was banning five Chinese entities “for accepting or utilizing forced labor in the implementation of the People’s Republic of China’s campaign of repression against Muslim minority groups in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.”

www.cityam.com

US to blacklist more Chinese companies over human rights abuses - CityAM

The US government is set to increase the number of Chinese companies on its economic blacklist over alleged human rights abuses and surveillance.
www.cityam.com www.cityam.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

aziqbal
Australia examines modern slavery laws amid concerns over products linked to Uyghur abuse
2
Replies
25
Views
670
PAKISTANFOREVER
PAKISTANFOREVER
Vanguard One
EU-China deal grinds into reverse after tit-for-tat sanctions
Replies
2
Views
273
mazeto
M
Hamartia Antidote
China’s new bogeyman: Europe
Replies
4
Views
415
CAPRICORN-88
CAPRICORN-88
Dai Toruko
The United States Bans 28 Chinese Surveillance Companies Over China's Suppression of Uyghurs
2 3 4
Replies
50
Views
2K
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
striver44
Indonesia’s Nonalignment Problem
2
Replies
25
Views
1K
striver44
striver44

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom