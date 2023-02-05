What's new

US to begin discussions with Japan on deploying long range hypersonic weapons and Tomahawk cruise missiles on Japanese territory

TOKYO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Washington has suggested deploying medium-range missiles in Japan as part of a plan to bolster defences against China along the East and South China Seas, the Sankei newspaper reported on Saturday citing unidentified people involved with U.S.-Japan relations.

The deployment to U.S. forces in Japan may include long-range hypersonic weapons and Tomahawks, the newspaper reported, adding without citing sources that Tokyo is poised to start serious discussion toward accepting the deployment.

Though the location is undecided, the Sankei said Japan was considering the southern island of Kyushu as a possibility. It was not clear from the report whether the Sankei was citing one or multiple sources.

Japan and the United States want to reinforce islands separating the East China Sea from the Western Pacific because they are close to Taiwan - a democratically governed island which China claims as its own territory - and form part of what military planners refer to as the 'First Island Chain' extending down to Indonesia that hems in China's forces.

Washington weighing deploying medium-range missiles to U.S. forces in Japan, Sankei reports

Washington has suggested deploying medium-range missiles in Japan as part of a plan to bolster defences against China along the East and South China Seas, the Sankei newspaper reported on Saturday citing unidentified people involved with U.S.-Japan relations.
1675609828801.png


1675609899769.jpeg


These would be the two systems deployed.

The LRHW Dark Eagle can fire two hypersonic weapons at near intercontinental range.

And the Typhon system which can fire four Tomahawks or SM-6 missiles.
 
Instead of dancing to America's rhythm, I suggest producing hydrogen and neutron bombs at full throttle, as a last resort, and letting the Japanese take strategic risks that would result in full-scale Chinese retaliation
 
I am sure the Japs have learnt their lesson from 1945.
 
You Don't understand the Japanese

The Japanese do not think it wrong to invade China

The Japanese believe that it is wrong to attack the United States,

The Japanese thought that if Japan had not attacked the United States

Japan would retain the East Asian interests it swallowed after it became the first to industrialise

To retain Manchukuo as a puppet state, the Korean Peninsula and Taiwan as a colony

Then the Korean Peninsula and Taiwan will be Okinawa, turn the local people into the Japanese
 
Not to worry about that.

This WILL HAPPEN

Yasukini Shrine
np_file_176181-870x489.jpeg





be razed and public toilet erected there, with the Japanese Emperor as custodian and collector of 100 yen per entry.

AND THEN JAPANESE IF THEY STILL ALIVE, WILL REALISE AND KNOW DEEP IN THEIR HEARTS AND IN THEIR SOUL THAT MAKING CHINA ANGRY WITH THEM IS VERY VERY BAD FOR JAPAN JAPANESE AND THEIR EMPEROR

MUCH BETTER AND MUCH LESS AGONISING FOR JAPANESE THAT JAPANESE HAVE MURICA AS ENEMY INSTEAD OF HAVING CHINA AS ENEMY.
What a weird reply, why would impersonate yourself as a Pakistani and post such a nasty thing when Pakistan has no issues with Japan?
 
Remember this too


5df0fa9de94e865250565896



and this

China-ICBM-Silos.jpg


and this




Image-10-2.jpg


Lead-DF-17-in-military-parade-CCTV-2.jpg


1550143513690971.jpg





And finally the debt will be paid

depositphotos_237559820-stock-photo-young-girls-hold-candles-rain.jpg




22204736-7789587-image-a-40_1576249414870.jpg




9260142295_26861532ce_b.jpg









And the end result will be the freedom of Okinawa and Ryuku, and freedom for Hokkaido under the Ainus and protection of China.

Yasukini Shrine
np_file_176181-870x489.jpeg





be razed and public toilet erected there, with the Japanese Emperor as custodian and collector of 100 yen per entry.
Yes we all remember them. But remember those as well.
 
You Don't understand the Japanese

The Japanese do not think it wrong to invade China

The Japanese believe that it is wrong to attack the United States,

The Japanese thought that if Japan had not attacked the United States

Japan would retain the East Asian interests it swallowed after it became the first to industrialise

To retain Manchukuo as a puppet state, the Korean Peninsula and Taiwan as a colony

Then the Korean Peninsula and Taiwan will be Okinawa, turn the local people into the Japanese
Exactly, the Japanese never have any remorse and regrets of their invasions and henious war crimes on the Chinese and Asians in WW II, they see no wrong to these days. Thats why the Japanese need to be locked up forever until they are properly reformed or they will repeat waging savage wars.
 
Japanese only respect power, that is their mentality. They will submit once you dominate them, that's what happened when they were nuked and now they are loyal servants. To get the Japanese to exchange hands you have to defeat their current masters and brutalize their morale.
 
You even more weird.

Putting a Paklstani flag meant I aligned with Pakistan and wish well for Pakistan.

Only you with your warped mind think I want to impersonate as a Pakistani.

As for other flag, I was working and living in Brisbane, Queensland.
At one time in my life, until I departed

A fcuked up city in fcuked up state and fcuked up country .

A country that will be destined to disappear under a storm of nukes as Down Under begged and begged to be Murica Forward Base in attack on China and taunting China now in crazy madness that will be definately rewarded by the glow of many suns.





and this

China-ICBM-Silos.jpg



and this




Image-10-2.jpg



Lead-DF-17-in-military-parade-CCTV-2.jpg



1550143513690971.jpg






And finally the debt will be paid

depositphotos_237559820-stock-photo-young-girls-hold-candles-rain.jpg





22204736-7789587-image-a-40_1576249414870.jpg





9260142295_26861532ce_b.jpg










And the end result will be the freedom of Okinawa and Ryuku, and freedom for Hokkaido under the Ainus and protection of China.

Yasukini Shrine
np_file_176181-870x489.jpeg






be razed and public toilet erected there, with the Japanese Emperor as custodian and collector of 100 yen per entry.


Not to worry about that.

This WILL HAPPEN

Yasukini Shrine
np_file_176181-870x489.jpeg






be razed and public toilet erected there, with the Japanese Emperor as custodian and collector of 100 yen per entry.

AND THEN JAPANESE IF THEY STILL ALIVE, WILL REALISE AND KNOW DEEP IN THEIR HEARTS AND IN THEIR SOUL THAT MAKING CHINA ANGRY WITH THEM IS VERY VERY BAD FOR JAPAN JAPANESE AND THEIR EMPEROR

MUCH BETTER AND MUCH LESS AGONISING FOR JAPANESE THAT JAPANESE HAVE MURICA AS ENEMY INSTEAD OF HAVING CHINA AS ENEMY.
So you are Chinese?
 

