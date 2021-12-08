What's new

US to award Purple Hearts to 39 injured US soldiers in Iranian missile attack. Dead US soldier finally awarded medal.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1468663711598624769

Pathetic Americans wanted to look tough infront the world media. They got a severe a$$ whooping.

Last month, some of the soldiers told CBS News dozens of them originally did not receive the award due to politics. They said they felt pressure to downplay their growing injuries to avoid a further escalation with Iran and avoid undercutting former President Trump.


Another US casualty. The US government will never publish the truth about the aftermath of the Iranian attack.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1468663722105262082
 
