US to allow its Western allies to supply Ukraine with advanced fighter jets including F-16s

Solidify said: No this is barbaric news, this is like you hit me, I hit you with bigger stone and so forth. The conflict should by now find a peaceful solution to end it once and for all.

First Putin is not pushing to use tactical nukes.

Second NATO & Biden are persistent in pushing for reaction or any kind from Russia, I rest my case in favor of Russia.

Thirdly the whole world doesn't have Artillery ammuniation to supply to both countries.



F-16s will make the situation worse for Ukraine not Russia.

Lol, tell me, what is the other solution then?Russia invade Ukraine, which mean objectively, the war is ONLY going to end if Russian Troop no longer in Ukraine.Now, that's the objective way to look at this. Let's talk about what both side wanted.Russia wanted Donbass, and most likely the rest of Ukraine to either under Russian control or back in Russian camp. Otherwise, I don't see how they will take their troop out. Problem is, would Ukraine be able to accept this?Now looks at what Ukraine want. Probably first and foremost, Ukraine want Russian out of Ukraine, but if this is not doable, they need security guarantee, otherwise this is a "you said he say" situation here, to which Russia already broken their word twice (Three times if you also count the time, they said that little green man in Crimea weren't Russian)Now the impasse isLet's say if Ukraine let Russia keep Donbas (that's a big ask for Ukraine to swallow that, but let's pretend this is on the table) Ukraine probably won't ever be neutral because being neutral let them lose Crimea, Donbass and whatever Kherson and Zaporizhya after this war. It would be stupid for them to be neutral as if none of this ever happen and with the only thing that tied them down with "Russia is not going to do it again" is their own word, again, it has been breached twice, I would be surprised if Ukraine will stay neutral as part of that ceasefire agreement. If I am Zelenskyy, I would need some security guarantee by the West, either a NATO membership or a binding defensive pact with US, UK or any other country (Like ANZUS/Philippine MDA)Now, would Russia be okay with that? Well, If they just get Donbas and loses the entire Ukraine to the West, that is NOT really a bargain for me if I was Putin, which mean before I eventually have to do it, I would want to claw more land from Ukraine before that happen. Before situation dictate that I will have to sign that off with the Ukrainian, or not signing anything and try to get the entire Ukraine, either way, it would be the same, the war drag on and people died because of it.This is the reason why there are no compromise from either sideThis war is not dragging on because US send them HIMARS or F-16 or whatever, this war is being dragged on because of the aforementioned reason and no one in the two party have a clear victory that can overshadow the other, ie, either Russia would have to make significant gain in Ukraine for the Ukrainian to make concession, either acknowledge Donbas is Russian or drop NATO claim (which I don't see it happen at all) or the Ukrainian have to make enough battlefield gain to recover their own territories, so Russia would make concession and come to the negotiation table. Otherwise, the only way forward is for this war to continue. And Russian already made their move, which is the winter offensive, and they didn't make any inroad at all, unless they have another wind for another sail and have another go sometime soon, the war will not shift for the Russian. Which mean if we want this war to end, the only way it can be done soon, or next, is for Ukraine to make substantial gain now with their upcoming offensive.