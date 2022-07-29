US to allow direct flight access to Pakistan

Joe Biden's administration has agreed to operate direct flights to and from Pakistan, said Head of Prime Minister’s Strategic Reforms Salman Sufi. Sufi met with US high-ranking officials, including Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Bureau of South and Central Asia Elizabeth Horst at the US Department of State, Geo News reported.
Sufi discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties between the US and Pakistan and shared Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's vision for reforms during the meeting. Strengthening of ties between the two countries will focus on technology, finance, economic, health, startups, climate change, energy and people to people contacts, the Pakistan Embassy in the US tweeted.
“The US side conveyed its readiness to have technical discussions with Civil Aviation Authority and other relevant departments and undertaking necessary visits for resumption of direct flights,” a statement released by the Embassy of Pakistan in Washington said.
Sufi said representatives from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will soon visit Pakistan to inspect airports and planes. He also said the US Chamber of Commerce will appoint a representative at Karachi Port.
