US to allow direct flight access to Pakistan

Joe Biden's administration has agreed to operate direct flights to and from Pakistan, said Head of Prime Minister’s Strategic Reforms Salman Sufi. Sufi met with US high-ranking officials, including Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Bureau of South and Central Asia Elizabeth Horst at the US Department of State, Geo News reported.

Sufi discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties between the US and Pakistan and shared Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's vision for reforms during the meeting. Strengthening of ties between the two countries will focus on technology, finance, economic, health, startups, climate change, energy and people to people contacts, the Pakistan Embassy in the US tweeted.

“The US side conveyed its readiness to have technical discussions with Civil Aviation Authority and other relevant departments and undertaking necessary visits for resumption of direct flights,” a statement released by the Embassy of Pakistan in Washington said.


Sufi said representatives from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will soon visit Pakistan to inspect airports and planes. He also said the US Chamber of Commerce will appoint a representative at Karachi Port.

US to allow direct flight access to Pakistan

Sufi discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties
highly doubt it. dad worked in pia at the airport. this was around the time that pia was a launch customer for 777-200lr which could do non stop to lahore. every time dhs came to check security the airports failed, due to holes in security. that was the reason that we never got a non-stop flight. dad passed away about 16 years ago.

my family is visiting pk, and since my bil is one of the real owners of pk, he was able to come get my family at the aircraft. he has no airport pass, he should not be allowed to get into dep/immig hall. kuch nahi badla.
 
Edevelop said:
“The US side conveyed its readiness to have technical discussions with Civil Aviation Authority and other relevant departments and undertaking necessary visits for resumption of direct flights,” a statement released by the Embassy of Pakistan in Washington said.
The US side has already conveyed that 2 years back. The previous CEO Arshad Malik was spearheading those talks, and I believe a CBP and DHS team did visit Karachi and Islamabad as well. But nothing came of it.

This has the feeling of just another feel good tweet to get some PR, let's hope I am wrong.

Even if the US agrees for direct flights, what will PIA send? It is already down to 8 777's at the moment, with the others being used for spare parts and cannibalized. 1 is I think in some sort of shape to be used again, and I think being brought back online. Maybe they could use them on this route considering that UK and EU has banned flights...but they would have to greatly overhaul the product if they want meaningful traffic on that.

The US market is vastly different from Middle East and EU, you cannot get away with a subpar product and compete with EK/QR/EY on these routes. Going to UK is one thing, sitting in a tube for 18 hours on a PIA product is another. Especially considering that the US market is generally a bit more well to do than the ME market, and even the UK in some cases.

There were rumors last year that PIA was going for a new jet, either the A330 or the A350/787. Didn't follow the news so don't know what came of that. Anyone knows?
 
Jango said:
The US side has already conveyed that 2 years back. The previous CEO Arshad Malik was spearheading those talks, and I believe a CBP and DHS team did visit Karachi and Islamabad as well. But nothing came of it.

This has the feeling of just another feel good tweet to get some PR, let's hope I am wrong.

Even if the US agrees for direct flights, what will PIA send? It is already down to 8 777's at the moment, with the others being used for spare parts and cannibalized. 1 is I think in some sort of shape to be used again, and I think being brought back online. Maybe they could use them on this route considering that UK and EU has banned flights...but they would have to greatly overhaul the product if they want meaningful traffic on that.

The US market is vastly different from Middle East and EU, you cannot get away with a subpar product and compete with EK/QR/EY on these routes. Going to UK is one thing, sitting in a tube for 18 hours on a PIA product is another. Especially considering that the US market is generally a bit more well to do than the ME market, and even the UK in some cases.

There were rumors last year that PIA was going for a new jet, either the A330 or the A350/787. Didn't follow the news so don't know what came of that. Anyone knows?
I agree with all what you said. However, PIA has a slight advantage over others. PIA flied direct and people with elder members of family and with children prefer PIA. From Toronto, there are 4 direct flights. All the flights are full. This is when we have Emirates, etihad, Turkish airlines which offer much superior product and flying experience.
 
fna said:
highly doubt it. dad worked in pia at the airport. this was around the time that pia was a launch customer for 777-200lr which could do non stop to lahore. every time dhs came to check security the airports failed, due to holes in security. that was the reason that we never got a non-stop flight. dad passed away about 16 years ago.

my family is visiting pk, and since my bil is one of the real owners of pk, he was able to come get my family at the aircraft. he has no airport pass, he should not be allowed to get into dep/immig hall. kuch nahi badla.
I only took a direct flight from nyc to lahore once with PIA. It wasn’t bad. Can’t remember but I think it took 15 hours?
 
airmarshal said:
I agree with all what you said. However, PIA has a slight advantage over others. PIA flied direct and people with elder members of family and with children prefer PIA. From Toronto, there are 4 direct flights. All the flights are full. This is when we have Emirates, etihad, Turkish airlines which offer much superior product and flying experience.
True true true.

But at that point PIA is just cashing in on the majboori of people rather than attracting customers.
 
Jango said:
True true true.

But at that point PIA is just cashing in on the majboori of people rather than attracting customers.
Its not majboori. Its a travel need.

I took PIA after almost 12 years in 2018. Although Imran Khan govt was just a few months old, I saw marked improvement from previous trip. Cleanliness, food and punctuality was good. The aircraft looked old though.

If Arshad Malik was allwed and there was no regime change, PIA was actually getting better. It takes time to rebuild as PIA has been ripped apart by PMLN, PPP and MQM governments.

If PIA can improve, its product is perhaps the best. I wish I could see a day PIA is at par with Turkish/Emirates. PIA led the way once.
 
www.theweek.in

Of course they will have direct fights - they have to CONTROL THEIR COLONY LIKE COLONIAL MASTERS AFTER ALL.
 
airmarshal said:
Its not majboori. Its a travel need.
Majboori as in of the traveler with elders or children. Otherwise only a minority would go on a PIA product of current times on such a long flight, especially when the price differential is not anything to talk about.

I haven't taken PIA internationally in quite some years now, so cannot comment on the most recent product from personal experience.

I took PIA after almost 12 years in 2018. Although Imran Khan govt was just a few months old, I saw marked improvement from previous trip. Cleanliness, food and punctuality was good. The aircraft looked old though.

If Arshad Malik was allwed and there was no regime change, PIA was actually getting better. It takes time to rebuild as PIA has been ripped apart by PMLN, PPP and MQM governments.

If PIA can improve, its product is perhaps the best. I wish I could see a day PIA is at par with Turkish/Emirates. PIA led the way once.
Even I criticized his appointment a bit at first, but Arshad Malik was the best thing to happen to PIA in the last 10-15 years. PIA for a first time turned an operational profit under him. The kind of mafias and unions plaguing PIA, no civilian administrator taught in a fancy school and abreast of aviation policies could do that. You simply need a danda at first.

The PIA future plans were, and are pretty encouraging. I don't want this topic to get political here, but Kh Saad Rafiq jo bhashan akar kal day raha tha keh PIA yeh kar raha hai woh kar raha hai bla bla, and even the OP of Sufi sahab, nothing is of their doing, it's all Arshad Malik and the team he brought.

I just reconfirmed from another forum and PIA is indeed going for new A330's and also A350 or B787. So it seems the plan from last year was actually implemented and put in progress. I don't understand going for two separate platforms, but let's see.

Let's just hope the progress made does not get derailed again by these nincompoops who brought it to it's knees in the first place.
 
airmarshal said:
I agree with all what you said. However, PIA has a slight advantage over others. PIA flied direct and people with elder members of family and with children prefer PIA. From Toronto, there are 4 direct flights. All the flights are full. This is when we have Emirates, etihad, Turkish airlines which offer much superior product and flying experience.
Turkish airlines was very disappointing and I did not find it any better than PIA, at least in their flights to and from Toronto. They have some very old planes on this route. IMO Etihad is much better.
 

