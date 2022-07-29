US to allow direct flight access to Pakistan

The US side has already conveyed that 2 years back. The previous CEO Arshad Malik was spearheading those talks, and I believe a CBP and DHS team did visit Karachi and Islamabad as well. But nothing came of it.



This has the feeling of just another feel good tweet to get some PR, let's hope I am wrong.



Even if the US agrees for direct flights, what will PIA send? It is already down to 8 777's at the moment, with the others being used for spare parts and cannibalized. 1 is I think in some sort of shape to be used again, and I think being brought back online. Maybe they could use them on this route considering that UK and EU has banned flights...but they would have to greatly overhaul the product if they want meaningful traffic on that.



The US market is vastly different from Middle East and EU, you cannot get away with a subpar product and compete with EK/QR/EY on these routes. Going to UK is one thing, sitting in a tube for 18 hours on a PIA product is another. Especially considering that the US market is generally a bit more well to do than the ME market, and even the UK in some cases.



There were rumors last year that PIA was going for a new jet, either the A330 or the A350/787. Didn't follow the news so don't know what came of that. Anyone knows?