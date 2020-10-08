US to allocate funds in next budget for Military training to Pakistan

Chakar The Great
SENIOR MEMBER
- Apr 25, 2018
- 4,927
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
US has proposed to keep USD$ 3.5Mn in its upcoming budget for Military training and Education to Pakistan, The amount of Economic support fund to Pakistan has also been proposed to be raised to USD $ 407.5Mn, For support to health sector USD $ 108Mn proposed.
Purpose: Apparently this aid is meant to keep Pakistan “positively engaged” in Afghanistan after the US troops’ exit from Afghanistan.
Purpose: Apparently this aid is meant to keep Pakistan “positively engaged” in Afghanistan after the US troops’ exit from Afghanistan.