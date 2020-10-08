What's new

US to allocate funds in next budget for Military training to Pakistan

Chakar The Great

US has proposed to keep USD$ 3.5Mn in its upcoming budget for Military training and Education to Pakistan, The amount of Economic support fund to Pakistan has also been proposed to be raised to USD $ 407.5Mn, For support to health sector USD $ 108Mn proposed.

Purpose: Apparently this aid is meant to keep Pakistan “positively engaged” in Afghanistan after the US troops’ exit from Afghanistan.
 
