You forgot to add " and they like it".



There are some insecure countries, who, when threatened with a mere couple of millions of loss, would follow Trump's lead.



The fact is... these EXTREMELY HYPOCRITICAL supporters of Israel keep bringing up the UN Partition Plan of 1948 to condemn Arabs. But now, the same UN, including its UNSC Resolutions, tries to put some sense in the turmoil, are calling the UN as Anti Semites or Biased.



Just a few days ago, a confused, self-proclaimed 'Semite', but deeply Christian, friend of mine suggested me to look at the 'UN Watch' to see the bias against Israel. His ultimate answer was an Armageddon to all this--and he even quoted the Bible to justify his views!!!



Thieves and lunatics have no narrative.

Click to expand...