US thinking about moving embassy to Kabul airport - breaking news

US thinking about moving embassy to Kabul airport - report
The United States could decide to move its embassy in Afghanistan to the Kabul airport, CNN reported on Thursday, citing a US official, and another source familiar with the situation.
There are multiple options that Washington is considering at the moment, the outlet's source explained, stressing that the "situation remains fluid."
Due to the "deteriorating" security situation, the US wants to move its Afghanistan diplomatic mission to the airport in order to be able to "get diplomats out of the country faster if it becomes necessary," the report read.
