US-TALIBAN TALKS TO RESUME IN QATAR ON NOVEMBER 27

The Taliban-led administration’s spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, has stated that talks between the Taliban and the US will resume in Qatar’s capital, Doha.“The officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan would resume talks and continue the talks with U.S. representatives in line with the Doha agreement and the talks could be helpful,” the state-run news agency Bakhtar quoted Mujahid as saying.The talks would help renew commitments, alleviate concerns, and efforts to release Afghanistan’s frozen funds would continue, according to Mujahid.Amir Khan Muttaqi, foreign minister of the Taliban government, which is not recognized by the international community, called last week in an open letter to the US Congress for the release of Afghan assets frozen by the US.The two sides will discuss “our vital national interests,” which include counterterrorism operations against the ISIS group and Al-Qaeda, humanitarian assistance, Afghanistan’s devastated economy, and safe passage out of Afghanistan for US citizens and Afghans who worked for the United States during the 20 year war, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Tuesday.Meanwhile, Afghanistan Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi announced that a high-level Kabul delegation led by acting Foreign Minister Mawlavi Amir Khan Muttaqi will visit Doha from November 27 to November 29 to meet with the US delegation.According to local media, the talks will cover topics such as releasing frozen assets, humanitarian assistance, and reopening the US embassy in Afghanistan.A first session between the two sides was held October 9-10 in the Qatari capital Doha, where US diplomats overseeing relations with Afghanistan transferred after the Taliban takeover.