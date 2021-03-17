What's new

US-Taiwan relations: Biden administration gives green light to exports of key submarine technology

  • The island’s plans to build its own submarine fleet receive a boost after sales of the sensitive equipment are approved by Washington
  • The US had previously been reluctant to sell advanced defence technology to Taipei, but the new administration appears to be continuing Donald Trump’s approach
Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung
Published: 4:20pm, 16 Mar, 2021


Taiwan is seeking to bolster its underwater capabilities by building its own submarines. Photo: Kyodo

Taiwan is seeking to bolster its underwater capabilities by building its own submarines. Photo: Kyodo

Taiwan’s programme to build its own submarine fleet has received a boost after the US approved the sale of three key pieces of equipment.
Taiwanese Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng confirmed on Tuesday that Washington had approved export permits – including the first arms sales to the island under the Biden administration.
“On the delivery period, we need to follow the procedures in due course and I can’t say when exactly they will arrive. After all, there are operational procedures,” Chiu said ahead of a legislative session, adding that the authorities would ensure the work was completed on schedule.

this could be a boost for Taiwan underwater service and potentially give an edge for Taiwan especially in the Taiwan strait.
 
