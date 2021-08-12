US, Taiwan crossing the red line will create historic opportunity for PLA fighter jets to fly over island: Global Times editorial

On Wednesday, the White House announced that US President Joe Biden "will bring together leaders from a diverse group of the world's democracies at a virtual Summit for Democracy, to be followed in roughly a year's time by a second, in-person Summit."The summit will take place on December 9 and 10. Analysis from many media outlets suggests that this is another move by the Biden administration to counter China.The summit classifies countries across the world into democratic and non-democratic, or "authoritarian" groups. This drawing of lines will definitely divide the world. Many countries, including Russia, have a Western-style multi-party system, but are frequently labeled as "authoritarian countries" by some Western media outlets. So are some US allies, such as Turkey. Saudi Arabia should especially be excluded from democratic camp.The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities of Taiwan are excited about the prospect of attending the summit. When reporting the news on Biden to hold the summit, a Taiwan-based English media outlet Taiwan News mentioned, "While attending a hearing of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs on March 10, Blinken pledged he would invite Taiwan to participate in the summit."The report noted that during the hearing, Blinken said Taiwan has a strong democratic system, and is an important technology hub, and "is also a country that can contribute to the world."The White House said both summits will "bring together heads of state, civil society, philanthropy, and the private sector, serving as an opportunity for world leaders." In this context, who will the US invite from Taiwan to attend the virtual summit? China must clearly show its stance: We will definitely not accept the US to invite Taiwan regional leader Tsai Ing-wen to participate in the meeting. Allowing Tsai to attend a meeting and show on the screen with the heads of various countries and governments will gravely violate the one-China principle.The US needs to follow APEC's practices if it wants to invite Taiwan. Otherwise, the summit will be a severe escalation of intervening in the Taiwan question. The Chinese mainland will never sit back and tolerate the US and the island of Taiwan break the bottom line. By then, there will be unprecedented storms in the Taiwan Straits.We warn Washington and the island that so-called democracy is not an excuse to safely push "Taiwan independence." If Washington creates a scene in which Tsai attends the meeting with leaders of the US and other countries, it is to publicly recognize the island's status as a "country," break the political status quo of the Taiwan Straits from the outside. Beijing will have no choice but to take resolute measures. There will be decisive counterattacks to defend the one-China principle.In 1995, Taiwan regional leader Lee Teng-hui visited the US in the name of attending events organized by Cornell University Alumni Reunion. This resulted in a serious Taiwan Straits crisis. The People's Liberation Army (PLA) fired missiles into the waters around the island. If Biden invites Tsai to participate in the summit, it will be more serious in nature. Beijing will respond more intensely than it did in 1995. In that case, our response needs to form a long-term effect against "independence" and promote reunification. We should not be confined to a temporary response.It should be noted that the US and the island of Taiwan have been colluding to promote "salami-slicing" tactics, with an ambition to make a big move on the Taiwan question. However, the Chinese mainland's means and resources to contain Taiwan secessionist moves are grow rapidly. In the face of complex situations, China needs to wield its sword undauntedly, cracking down on the arrogance of the US and Taiwan island. This will make sure the one-China principle plays dominant role. This is crucial to reduce other Western's countries petty tricks on the Taiwan question.We have repeatedly warned that if the US and the island of Taiwan cross the red line, the PLA fighter jets will fly over the island. This is a practical move with strong deterrence. It will unmistakably declare China's sovereignty over the Taiwan island, overwhelming various word games and plots from the US and the island. It will also clearly illustrate the development of the situation across the Taiwan Straits, making a brand new start of Chinese mainland getting control of the situation across the Taiwan Straits. Before the mainland takes the step, it needs a special opportunity. If Tsai participates in the summit at the invitation of Biden, that would totally become such an opportunity.The Biden administration has been stirring up troubles in the Taiwan question with more concentrated intensity. This will raise the cost for the Chinese mainland to deal with the issue. The mainland needs to implement this tactic: You play your games, I play mine. We should not be trapped into a tangle with the US over trivial issues. Instead, we must create and firmly hold several strong levers in our hands.If US and Taiwan's tricks continue, a major crisis in the Taiwan Straits is bound to take place. We must put forward thunder-like measures before the crisis comes. We must be dauntless toward a showdown, and completely knock out the arrogance of the US and Taiwan island and make the effect of our victory long-lasting. To deal with the highly intense contest, China should make full mental and military preparations.It is anticipated that a breakthrough operation by the US and Taiwan islands will be a historic opportunity for the PLA fighter jets to fly over the island of Taiwan. The air over the island of Taiwan will be included in the cruise range of the PLA. The fighters will declare that the land underneath is Chinese territory and will crush all attempts to use the Taiwan question as a bargaining chip with China. If the Taiwan military dares to open fire on the PLA fighters, the large number of missiles aimed at Taiwan's military targets from the mainland and our bomber fleets will make a decisive answer and write history.