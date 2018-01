Looks like the USA has reached at the point of diminishing return on the Afghanistan expedition curve, now is the time to retreat!!! This is the third time from the Russia-China axis!!!! It is spreading at the other fronts too!!! Japan/SK have been advised to sort out the NK debacle with China!!!! Moreover, tax rates have been lowered to bring the US capital back home!!! A classical case of the Imperial fatigue - albeit early within 75 years....

