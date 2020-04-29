What's new

US surpasses 26 million COVID cases

Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 15, 2017
17,121
-12
7,661
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
www.wave3.com

US surpasses 26 million COVID cases

The US has surpassed 26 million cases of COVID-19 since tracking began early last year.
www.wave3.com

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Overnight Friday, the United States reached a new grim milestone in the coronavirus pandemic.

According to data from NBC News, the US has surpassed 26 million cases of COVID-19 since tracking began early last year. Total cases in the United States amount to 26,012,020 cases and 437,685 COVID-related deaths.

The US crossed the 25 million mark a week ago on January 23rd. The news comes as Arizona announced Friday that it detected COVID-19 variant from the United Kingdom. Arizona joins 30 other states, including Kentucky and Indiana that have detected the variant B.1.1.7.

Also this week, another variant coming from South Africa was detected in South Carolina.

@White and Green with M/S @nahtanbob @vostok @mike2000 is back @zectech @925boy @Figaro @Suika @F-22Raptor @gangsta_rap @Leishangthem @gambit
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

SBUS-CXK
US coronavirus cases surpass 1 million: Live updates
Replies
10
Views
621
PakAlp
PakAlp
beijingwalker
1 of every 17 people in the U.S. has been infected, and 1 in 1,000 has died. Yet the worst may lie ahead.
Replies
0
Views
102
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
China's economy looks set for a much-vaunted V-shaped recovery, while the rest of the world lags beh
Replies
9
Views
482
sinait
S
Nan Yang
From Terrified to Triumphant — How China Flipped 2020
Replies
14
Views
641
aziqbal
aziqbal
CrazyZ
There Are At Least 75,000 Coronavirus Infections In India TODAY: 21 Days Not Enough
Replies
11
Views
688
Diggy
Diggy

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom