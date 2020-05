Let's see, nothing is gonna happen...Overrevenue of American companies come from China market. Will you expect America to give up this? Their billionaires who sit in the house of Capitol Hill won't agree... If they want to cut off Chinese companies from America, their companies will also be cut off from China.China and America are deeply interdependent, the relationship are way more complicated than you can imagine...I can see another 'extension' coming... lol... But who cares anyway...Ask for example, Elon Musk if he agree with me