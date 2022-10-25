What's new

US strongly condemns murder of Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
12,761
20
27,296
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1666690315038.png

The United States on Monday strongly condemned the murder of Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya, Dunya News reported.

The US State Department spokesperson Ned Price while briefing the newsmen in Washington said that we’re deeply saddened by the death of Arshad Sharif. He expressed condolences to Arshad’s family members and his loved ones, and to all those who knew him.

US State Department spokesperson demanded full investigation by the Government of Kenya into Arshad Sharif’s death. He said that it’s not entirely clear that we know all the circumstances at this point regarding what led to his death, but we do urge a full investigation.

Ned Price said that we fully believe in the protection of journalists and the right to freedom of expression and added that USAID has a number of programs to work with governments around the world to bolster those rights, to bolster independent media.

He said that it’s clear through his work that Arshad Sharif was dedicated to the fundamental right of freedom of expression. “His work was known around the world,” he added.
