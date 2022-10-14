US stopped supporting RAB in 2018:

State Department spokesman Ned Price saidPublished: October 14, 2022 20:19:49US State Department Spokesman Ned Price US State Department Spokesman Ned PriceUS State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that the United States stopped supporting Bangladesh's Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in 2018 due to credible information that it was responsible for human rights violations.In response to reporters' questions at a briefing on Tuesday, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said the December 10, 2021 sanctions against the RAB and some of its former and current officials were alleged to be involved in human rights violations. News from bdnews24.com.In a press conference on October 6 after returning from the United States and the United Kingdom, in response to a question about the RAB ban,Shee questioned the ban on RAB despite training, arms and technical assistance from the US.Based on the Prime Minister's speech, a journalist asked the spokesperson of the Foreign Office, Ned Price, to know the "comment" of the United States.In response, Ned Price said, “We stopped supporting the RAB in 2018 due to credible information that it was responsible for human rights abuses. We stopped supporting this organization about four years ago.He said, “Whether in Bangladesh or in South Asia or around the world, we put human rights at the center of foreign policy. Accordingly, we are committed to drawing attention to and shining a light on those involved in human rights abuses wherever they occur."Such sanctions and visa restrictions are imposed to ensure accountability and reform of the RAB and to prevent human rights abuses worldwide."Commenting on the United States providing cooperation to Bangladesh and other countries in the light of the basic principles of human rights, the spokesperson said, "We will cooperate with the countries in dealing with crimes, conducting justice and ensuring the rule of law by bringing the culprits under accountability." Our training of the security forces of Bangladesh reflects that fundamental principle.”