US stocks hit record highs

U.S. stocks benchmarks closed sharply higher Monday, with the Dow and S&P 500 finishing at record highs as a strong jobs report and upbeat services reports highlighted by a strong rebound for the U.S. economcy from the COVID lows. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA closed 372 points, or 1.1%, to reach 33,525, on a preliminary basis. The S&P 500 index SPX closed up by about 58 points or 1.4%, to reach 4,077, extending its record-high run above a milestone at 4,000 and putting 4,100 rapidly in its sights. The Nasdaq Composite Index COMP closed up 1.7%, outperforming its peer indexes, to end at 13,705 and putting the benchmark less than 2% from exiting a correction, which it entered on March 8 when the index fell by at least 10% from its recent peak. U.S. stock markets were closed on Friday in observance of Good Friday and some markets in Europe were closed today in observance of Easter Monday. Labor-market data showed that U.S. hiring surged, with employers adding in March a seasonally adjusted 916,000 jobs, the best gain since August.
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/d...ck-market-stages-post-easter-rally-2021-04-05
