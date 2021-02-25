What's new

US stocks hit record highs

U.S. stocks benchmarks closed sharply higher Monday, with the Dow and S&P 500 finishing at record highs as a strong jobs report and upbeat services reports highlighted by a strong rebound for the U.S. economcy from the COVID lows. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA closed 372 points, or 1.1%, to reach 33,525, on a preliminary basis. The S&P 500 index SPX closed up by about 58 points or 1.4%, to reach 4,077, extending its record-high run above a milestone at 4,000 and putting 4,100 rapidly in its sights. The Nasdaq Composite Index COMP closed up 1.7%, outperforming its peer indexes, to end at 13,705 and putting the benchmark less than 2% from exiting a correction, which it entered on March 8 when the index fell by at least 10% from its recent peak. U.S. stock markets were closed on Friday in observance of Good Friday and some markets in Europe were closed today in observance of Easter Monday. Labor-market data showed that U.S. hiring surged, with employers adding in March a seasonally adjusted 916,000 jobs, the best gain since August.

https://www.marketwatch.com/story/d...ck-market-stages-post-easter-rally-2021-04-05
 
Michael Burry was visited by the SEC for shorting the market and implying the market was about to crash, through a tweet. Subsequently, he has taken himself off Twitter ...

He was the guy that correctly predicted the housing crash in 2008.


 
I remember this time last year when the stock market was crashing how the PDF jokers came out of the woodwork claiming the US economy was done for.

Oh, how the difference 1 year makes :lol:
 
