US stock market hits record highs

U.S. stocks turned higher Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled that the bank isn’t about to alter its monetary policy, helping push the Dow Jones Industrial Average to a record.

The blue-chip index rose 424.51 points, or 1.3%, to 31961.86, its 10th closing high this year. Earlier in the session, the index crossed 32000 for the first time.


The S&P 500 rose 44.06 points, or 1.1%, to 3925.43. The Nasdaq Composite added 132.77 points, or 1%, to 13597.97, and the Russell 2000 small-cap index jumped 53.07 points, or 2.4%, to 2284.38.

For the second straight day, major stock indexes opened in the red before reversing course, as investors have been reassured by Mr. Powell’s testimony. The S&P 500 snapped a five-session losing streak Tuesday.

Speaking to the Senate Banking Committee, Mr. Powell reaffirmed his commitment to keeping easy-monetary policies unchanged for the foreseeable future and was generally dismissive of any inflation concerns. That eased investor concerns about rising interest rates and fears that an overheating economy would alter the Fed’s thinking.

https://www.wsj.com/articles/global-stock-markets-dow-update-02-24-2021-11614156246
 
