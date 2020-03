After the market learn that President's strategy to combat the virus is even more tax-cut for the rich and more travel ban, meanwhile the test for the virus still cost $3000 which most americans don't have in their bank... Looks like the American public health system are run by some third world gang boss/cartels.As for now the Dows' down 2100 and triggered circuit breaker...This is rather unusual event, there are only 3 circuit breakers has ever occurred in US's 150 years+ stock market history, the last one happened at a time long long ago, as far as more than 3 days ago.