US stock market at new record highs

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed to fresh records Wednesday in a choppy session exacerbated by light holiday trading volumes.The S&P 500 gained 6.71 points, or 0.1% to finish at 4793.06, eking out its 70th record close of the year. The Dow also notched a new closing high after adding 90.42 points, or 0.2%, to finish at 36488.63. That marked the blue-chip index’s sixth consecutive daily gain—its longest winning streak since mid-March.