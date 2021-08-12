What's new

US stock market at new record highs

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed to fresh records Wednesday in a choppy session exacerbated by light holiday trading volumes.

The S&P 500 gained 6.71 points, or 0.1% to finish at 4793.06, eking out its 70th record close of the year. The Dow also notched a new closing high after adding 90.42 points, or 0.2%, to finish at 36488.63. That marked the blue-chip index’s sixth consecutive daily gain—its longest winning streak since mid-March.

https://www.wsj.com/amp/articles/global-stock-markets-dow-update-12-29-2021-11640767527
 
