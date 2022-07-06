What's new

US State Secretary speaks with FM Bilawal

1657124671945.png

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had a telephonic conversation on Wednesday.

In this regard, Bilawal Bhutto confirmed that he received a phone call from Antony Blinken.

Taking to Twitter, Bilawal wrote that “ I had talked with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken today and we reaffirmed to further strengthen ties marking 75 years of bilateral relations."

He further wrote that in order to strengthen bilateral relations, contacts in the fields of trade, energy, public health and security would be expanded, and we should promote our people-to-people and business-to-business contacts.
