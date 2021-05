The SC said: Arabs from Morocco to the UAE have plenty of military experience.. but they are not warmongering like Iran.. They are looking for deterrents mostly .. as they prefer to avoid unnecessary wars.. the time is for development.. Click to expand...

I tend to leave nations like Morocco out, because they tend to have their own independent foreign policy. I also doubt they'd get involved in any potential war between the UAE+KSA against Iran.Im mainly talking about the Gulf Arabs. Within the Gulf Arab nations, the UAE does have the most experience out of all the battle ready Gulf Arab nations, due to sending special forces across multiple battlefields, but even then they've had to rely on foreign mercenaries, such as Australian and Columbian PMCs for ground operations.Out of the Gulf Arab nations, the only military force that's best prepared is probably the UAE, mostly because they do have competent leadership. Having said that, the UAE has a fairly small military force, so they wouldn't be of much use outside of homeland defense. Only the UAE's air force would be able to threaten Iranian forces within Iranian soil itself.