US State Department says it's not considering joint boycott of 2022 Beijing Olympics
By BENJAMIN DIN
04/06/2021 04:11 PM EDT
The State Department denied Tuesday that it was consulting with allies about a joint boycott of the 2022 Beijing Olympics amid growing calls for the U.S. to back out of the event due to human rights violations in China.
"Our position on the 2022 Olympics has not changed. We have not discussed and are not discussing any joint boycott with allies and partners," a State Department official said.
There was confusion earlier Tuesday after a briefing from State Department spokesperson Ned Price, causing the need for a clarification.
"The State Department Spokesperson did not say we had, contrary to some reporting. As the Department said, we regularly discuss common concerns vis-à-vis the PRC with our allies and partners. We will continue to do so, cognizant that a shared approach will always be in our interest," the official said.
In his briefing, Price emphasized the importance of working closely with other countries, so that any step the U.S. takes would have more influence on Beijing. He said that the State Department is currently weighing different approaches to respond to the Chinese government, pointing to sanctions that the U.S. recently enacted with the U.K., Canada and the European Union over the human rights abuses.
A spokesperson for the U.S. Olympic Committee did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
