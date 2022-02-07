US State Department Approves Sale Parts to Support HAWK, PATRIOT and THAAD to UAE

The Government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has requested to buy a Foreign Military Sales Order (FMSO) II to provide funds for blanket order requisitions under a Cooperative Logistics Supply Support Agreement (CLSSA) for common spares/repair parts to support the United Arab Emirates’ Homing All the Way Killer (HAWK), Phased Array Tracking Radar to Intercept on Target (PATRIOT), and Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) weapon systems, additional support; and other related elements of logistics and program support. An earlier FMS case, valued at $30 million, provided this requirement.The Raytheon MIM-23 HAWK (“Homing All the Way Killer, commonly referred to as “Hawk”) is an American medium-range surface-to-air missile. Its low-level performance was greatly improved over Nike through the adoption of new radars and a continuous wave semi-active radar homing guidance system. Hawk was superseded by the MIM-104 Patriot in US Army service by 1994. The last US user was the US Marine Corps, who used theirs until 2002 when they were replaced with the man-portable short-range FIM-92 Stinger. The missile was also produced outside the US in Western Europe, Japan, and Iran. Approximately 40,000 of the missiles were produced.The MIM-104 Patriot is a surface-to-air missile (SAM) system, the primary of its kind used by the United States Army and several allied nations. It is manufactured by the U.S. defense contractor Raytheon and derives its name from the radar component of the weapon system. The AN/MPQ-53 at the heart of the system is known as the “Phased Array Tracking Radar to Intercept on Target” which is a backronym for PATRIOT. In addition to these roles, Patriot has been given the function of the U.S. Army’s anti-ballistic missile (ABM) system, which is now Patriot’s primary mission. The system is expected to stay fielded until at least 2040.Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD), formerly Theater High Altitude Area Defense, is an American anti-ballistic missile defense system designed to shoot down short-, medium-, and intermediate-range ballistic missiles in their terminal phase (descent or reentry) by intercepting with a hit-to-kill approach. The THAAD interceptor carries no warhead but relies on its kinetic energy of an impact to destroy the incoming missile. A kinetic energy hit minimizes the risk of exploding conventional-warhead ballistic missiles, and the warhead of nuclear-tipped ballistic missiles will not detonate upon a kinetic energy hit.The Hawk XXI or Hawk-21 is a more advanced and more compact version of the Hawk PIP-3 upgrade. Hawk-XXI essentially eliminates PAR and CWAR radars by introducing 3D MPQ-64 Sentinel radars. Norway's Kongsberg provides the FDC (Fire Distribution Center) as used by the NASAMS system in Norway. The missiles are upgraded to the MIM-23K standard with an improved explosive warhead that creates a larger lethal area. The system is also effective against short-range tactical ballistic missiles (TBMs).. The MPQ-61 HIPIR radar provides low-altitude and local area radar coverage as well as continuous wave radar illumination for the MIM-23K Hawk missiles.