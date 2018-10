One month ago we already knew that the U.S. budget deficit for the 2018 fiscal year - Trump's first full year in office - would be jarring after the August deficit soared to $211 billion, nearly double the deficit gap from one year ago (largely due to calendar quirks) which on a cumulative basis for the first 11 months of the fiscal year was a staggering $895 billion, $222 billion or 39% more than the previous year.