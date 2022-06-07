Get Ya Wig Split
Feb 22, 2017
South Korea and the US flew warplanes including stealth fighter jets over waters around the Korean peninsula Today. 16 South Korean warplanes, including F-35 stealth fighters and 4 US F-16 jets, formed an attack squadron over the Yellow Sea to "respond to the enemy threat"
Biden: US forces ready to 'fight tonight' with North Korea @F-22Raptor @KAL-EL @Hamartia Antidote
