US, South Korea Hold Massive Air Drill Following North Korean Launches

Get Ya Wig Split

South Korea and the US flew warplanes including stealth fighter jets over waters around the Korean peninsula Today. 16 South Korean warplanes, including F-35 stealth fighters and 4 US F-16 jets, formed an attack squadron over the Yellow Sea to "respond to the enemy threat"

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1534216725163814913

1654622349027.png

1654622429323.png

1654622439841.png


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1534052238150467584

Biden: US forces ready to 'fight tonight' with North Korea @F-22Raptor @KAL-EL @Hamartia Antidote

 

