US slightly ahead of China in hypersonic weapons development: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he isn’t worried by China’s growing military strength because of the “unprecedented” level of ties between the former Communist rivals, and pointed to U.S. capability in hypersonic weapons as the real threat.“Why should we be concerned about the increased military potential of our nearest neighbor with whom we have an unprecedentedly high level of bilateral ties?” Putin said Tuesday during a videoconference at the Russia Calling! investment forum in Moscow. “We saw the reaction of our U.S. partners to this but we know that the U.S. is slightly ahead in hypersonic weapons development.”