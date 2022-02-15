What's new

US skier says Twitter account suspended after he praised Beijing Games; they get ‘pretty bad media’

Nan Yang

Nan Yang

SENIOR MEMBER
May 1, 2010
4,454
0
8,630
Country
Malaysia
Location
Malaysia
American skier Aaron Blunck says he was punished for praising Chinese organisers of the Beijing Winter Olympics. Photo: AP

Sport / China

Winter Olympics: US skier says Twitter account suspended after he praised Beijing Games; they get ‘pretty bad media’​

  • Three-time Olympian Aaron Blunck says China has ‘done a stellar job’, while criticising biased coverage of the Games
  • Snowboarder Tessa Maud says she has tears in her eyes when she recalls how warmly she was welcomed on arrival in Beijing
Cyril Ip
Published: 7:09pm, 15 Feb, 2022

Three-time Olympian Aaron Blunck said he was suspended from Twitter after he and his US ski teammates praised China for its “stellar” operations at the Olympic Village.

“They have honestly done a stellar job with the whole Covid protocol,” the 25-year-old told reporters in the press room, before criticising biased coverage of the Games. “I didn’t really know what to expect, being stateside you’ve kind of heard some pretty bad media, and that is completely false – it’s actually been phenomenal.”

The 25-year-old said his Twitter account was then suspended, as he resorted to Instagram to protest the social platform’s unexplained decision, reposting a fan’s comment that read: “Aaron Blunck [is] out here telling the truth and getting punished by his own government.”​

 
Piotr

Piotr

FULL MEMBER
Jun 22, 2016
1,100
2
3,200
Country
Poland
Location
Poland
Nan Yang said:
American skier Aaron Blunck says he was punished for praising Chinese organisers of the Beijing Winter Olympics. Photo: AP

Sport / China

Winter Olympics: US skier says Twitter account suspended after he praised Beijing Games; they get ‘pretty bad media’​

  • Three-time Olympian Aaron Blunck says China has ‘done a stellar job’, while criticising biased coverage of the Games
  • Snowboarder Tessa Maud says she has tears in her eyes when she recalls how warmly she was welcomed on arrival in Beijing

Cyril Ip

Published: 7:09pm, 15 Feb, 2022

Three-time Olympian Aaron Blunck said he was suspended from Twitter after he and his US ski teammates praised China for its “stellar” operations at the Olympic Village.​

“They have honestly done a stellar job with the whole Covid protocol,” the 25-year-old told reporters in the press room, before criticising biased coverage of the Games. “I didn’t really know what to expect, being stateside you’ve kind of heard some pretty bad media, and that is completely false – it’s actually been phenomenal.”​

The 25-year-old said his Twitter account was then suspended, as he resorted to Instagram to protest the social platform’s unexplained decision, reposting a fan’s comment that read: “Aaron Blunck [is] out here telling the truth and getting punished by his own government.”​

Click to expand...

"Freedom of speech".
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

aziqbal
2022 Beijing Winter Olympics: China criticises US diplomatic boycott
Replies
7
Views
598
aziqbal
aziqbal
Nan Yang
Beijing Winter Games’ boycott effort falls flat
Replies
0
Views
359
Nan Yang
Nan Yang
K
From Hitler’s Aryan show to shows of resistance… the politics of Olympics
Replies
0
Views
432
KedarT
K
TaiShang
Experts dispute British Ambassador's opinion, say too many ideologically biased reports cripple Western media's credibility in China
Replies
0
Views
238
TaiShang
TaiShang
B
How Indian media reporting on Bangladesh is distorted by bad faith
2
Replies
17
Views
1K
Old School
Old School

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom