US singer Rihanna is a ISI agent.

SecularNationalist
SENIOR MEMBER
- Feb 21, 2015
- 4,564
- -4
- Country
-
- Location
-
Lol that's not how you will win 5th generation war . Learn how to win from ISPR. Oh and from specially your daddy General Asif ghafoor .nothing impossible in 5th generation war .
Nah he is just dumb. Banning notes in 2016, clouds block radar, poorly implemented GST and lockdown, and more. Still dude is popular.modi is the best isi agent pakistan ever had.
monster is modi trying to rape her.So that is what she meant by “Im friends with the monster that’s under my bed?”
Lol that's not how you will win 5th generation war . Learn how to win from ISPR. Oh and from specially your daddy General Asif ghafoor .
Godi media imposed 5th generation war on 1.2 billion dumb indians like you.mia khalifa, rihana , scores of others are all against us in 5th gen war .
she was exposed on twitter .She is the hottest ISI agent with a nice booty