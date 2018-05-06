US signals flexibility and pragmatism to China
Despite tough talk at G7 and NATO summits Biden administration is more quietly pursuing selective cooperation with Beijing
By MK BHADRAKUMARJUNE 16, 2021
Interestingly, according to China Central Television, Blinken too acknowledged during his phone call with Yang on Friday on the eve of the Cornwall summit that the series of contacts between the US and China in the most recent weeks are beneficial to bilateral relations and the US is looking forward to increasing contact and exchanges with China at all levels.
Blinken reportedly said that the US adheres to the one-China principle and abides by the three China-US joint communiqués and hopes to maintain communication and coordination with China on major international and regional issues.
The G7 communiqué’s formulation on the Taiwan question confirms that the US wants to maintain flexibility in its handling of the China-US relationship. That is a very important indicator.
This article was produced in partnership by Indian Punchline and Globetrotter, which provided it to Asia Times.
M K Bhadrakumar is a former Indian diplomat.
China's Xi Jinping was not invited to the G7 meeting, but much of the meeting was devoted to him as US President Joe Biden seeks a united democratic front against China. Photos: AFP / Nicolas Asfouri, Nicholas Kamm
US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pose for the official family picture during the G7 Summit in Cornwall, England, on June 11, 2021. Photo AFP / EyePress News
Chinese President Xi Jinping recently signed a bill aimed at countering sanctions against China. Photo: AFP / Thet Aung
By MK BHADRAKUMARJUNE 16, 2021
US signals flexibility and pragmatism to China
