US should seize on China’s big weaknesses to curb its global ambitions, Washington strategy report advises

  • China’s geography and conflicts on different fronts can be used against it, forcing resources to be thinned, think tank reports to US and its allies
  • Military analyst says a miscalculation overlooks Beijing’s willingness to negotiate, therefore limiting the number of disputes in its sphere
Topic | South China Sea

The United States and its allies should seize on China’s three main military weaknesses and divert the PLA to spread its resources to immediate land, near-sea and offshore disputes to stop it from going global, a US think tank suggested.


Given that strategic competition with China was set to continue and to be comprehensive, Washington and its foreign partners should force up the cost for the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of having overseas bases and deployment to put pressure on Beijing’s calculation, according to the Centre for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments, a Washington-based think tank.


In the latest report in January, titled “Seizing on Weakness: Allied Strategy for Competing with China’s Globalising Military”, the authors said that with speedy growth and modernisation, the PLA would venture beyond the western Pacific to project power in distant theatres, which could pose challenges and threats to the US in many ways, and in both peace and wartime. The report said this expansion must be countered by exploiting China’s strategic weaknesses.



The article by centre research fellows Toshi Yoshihara and Jack Bianchi identified severe weaknesses that were unique to China and particularly susceptible to external pressure so that the US and its close allies might “enjoy a sufficient degree of agency over Chinese weaknesses … [that] if exercised, could yield strategic dividends”.

aChina’s geography – being surrounded by middle and great powers on land and sea – was one apparent weakness, according to the report.


Secondly, it must stay agile enough to manage complex crises nearby, precluding the PLA from concentrating entirely on its global mission.

india will protect america from Chinese aggression............ :disagree:
 
Exactly if you read closely the reports by CSBA, India will be vital to the long term US advantage in the IndoPac region, China has a problem the US don't have, mainly surrounded by great powers on all it's periphery. It will hamper it's long term goal to be a global power.

Xi jinping just gave the Americans a geopolitical gifts by transgressing into the Himalayas last year.
 
20 indian soldiers who had their skulls cracked open and their brain matter splattered all over the Galway Valley in June 2020 will disagree....... :azn:


WHAT great power/developed nation is China surrounded by?
 
Yup, as I've anticipated, your answer to this is just PDF style cheap comments :lol: .

Too bad you don't mention the 27th Feb incident here more often.

Russia to the North, India to the South, Japan and Australia to the East and SouthEast.

The US by comparison has only Canada (a hardcore US ally) and a pacified Mexico.
 
india????????????..........WTF!!!!!!!.......................................:rofl::rofl::rofl::rofl::rofl::rofl::rofl::rofl::rofl:.....................you SERIOUSLY put india in the SAME bracket as Russia and Japan??????????.............you may as well add Somalia and Ethiopia too................................:rofl::rofl::rofl::rofl::rofl::rofl::rofl::rofl::rofl::rofl:
 
When hipersonic missiles start flying itdoesn't matter which country hides how far . But when china obtains the fleet size it seeks,it will start their own freedom of navigation voyage and trot across the gulf of Mexico and station itself near port of cuba.
 
