US should give up the idea of cold war 2.0 with China. Because there will never be a good end for it

Reasons why US should give up the new cold war with China. My personal views. Not from expert.



1, Hard to win the new cold war for US.



Soviet Union was just a military super power, far from economic/technology/science power. It's a natural resources supplier in global market, not so different role than Saudi Arabia. Soviet Union is an overrated country. Soviet Union's failure gave US too much credit and confidence on their ideology(democracy and freedom) and too much war dividend, which formed today's reckless and arrogant US. Honestly to say, US doesn't deserve all these.



When US started the cold war with Soviet Union in 1947, 90% Chinese were illiterate. Today the number of annual STEM graduates in China is more than US+EU+India+Japan combined( No need to suspect China's education quality if you know how Chinese students have been dominating all kinds of international competitions). China alone created an economic pole that in many fields can almost compete with rest world. "China VS other countries" status occurs in many economic items. We know US is luring or forcing its allies to decouple China. Like how it tried to isolate Soviet Union. Put the slim feasibility aside, things are very different this time. It is not only China is isolated from "other countries", also "other countries" is isolated from China. It will not be like "Soveit Union loses, US wins" any more. It would be both sides lose. And China will survive because China's huge talents pool and domestic market can sustain its progress technologically and economincally. One thing is for sure, compared to China, US has weak edurance to bad economy.



2,China will never surrender like Soviet Union did.



As I said, Soviet Union's economy had never been in a good position. Before their country collapsed, most Soviet Union people believed only west model could save them from the dire economy. Some of them even believed US was to help them, as VOA broadcasting narratives described. It is not possible to believe Chinese people would have same feeling toward US when their country is in prosperous and likely to be biggest economy in near future while the US is trying everything to stop all of these. US doesn't have any moral ground to start cold war 2.0, not even the fake ones in the cold war 1.0.



When Trump started the trade war, the most popular comment from Chinese netizens was "赢了吃肉，输了吃屎”（Eat meat if we win. East shit if we lose). There is no decent surrender for big scale countries like China and Russia. Surrender from a cold war is no better than surrender from a hot war. The difference is, the former is one side loss and one side win, and the latter is two sides loss. Personally to say, I think Soviet Union's fall is the most humiliating loss in the human history. It surrendered without firing a single bullet to its enemy. Even thought Soviet Union was a military super power, it never tries to use its power to make an adventure to break the iron curtain. Just silently watched the west became richer and richer. Never try to stop or disturb their development.



So far China is very self-restrained to all US anti-China measures. Which is quite different from Soviet Union's drastic reactiions when the cold war just started. It means China is far more confident, patient and rational than Soviet Union. Is US hoping China will follow the "US wins, China loses" pass? Let's say it this way, if the worst scenario happens, if China falls, China will drag US to fall together. China has the economic power and military power to do that. And Chinese people will support that.