US should give Pakistan the importance it deserves: FM Qureshi

1628158228845.png


  • Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi talks about US-Pakistan ties in context of Afghanistan on Geo Pakistan.
  • FM Qureshi says not getting a call from the US is nothing to worry about.
  • Foreign minister confident that Pakistan and the US want the same things.

The United States should give Pakistan the importance it deserves, believes Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Though the US has sought help from Pakistan to halt the Taliban advance while US troops are pulling out of Afghanistan, US President Joe Biden has not spoken over the issue with Prime Minister Imran Khan so far.

But Qureshi doesn't think Pakistan should worry over not receiving a phone call. If the US expresses disengagement with Pakistan, it puts them at a disadvantage too, Qureshi said on Geo News programme Geo Pakistan.

He said an impression was being given of tensions in Pakistan-US relations.

The foreign minister was confident that Pakistan and the US want the same things.
"America wants stability in Afghanistan, we want the same. The US is saying there is no military solution to Afghanistan, we are saying the same thing. They are saying a solution should be found through comprehensive talks, we are also saying the same thing," Qureshi explained.

"Let the Taliban and Afghan rulers sit together and decide their future," he said, adding that Pakistan is trying its best to persuade the Taliban.

He said that what Pakistan is doing is for its security and survival and for peace and stability.
The FM also spoke over Kashmir, saying that the Indian government uses the Kashmir issue for its domestic politics.

"India could not win the hearts of Kashmiris," he said.

This man is a disaster in foreign policy.

Pakistan should not talk in press/public about US or their approach towards Pakistan.
Let the YANKS come to them for assistance, say NO to them , loud and clear, that would send a better message than all this childish crap.
IF someone doesn't talk to you 1 time. You don't talk to that person 10 times, it gives the message to the moron.
 
Usa is creating anxiety among Pakistan’s leadership by not calling.

If they don’t call you, don’t talk about it.
it’s a kindof girlfriend who is not receiving call of her boyfriend after a dispute.
 
Seems the brown sahabs in govt and establishment are crying because their daddy US has neglected them. We will remain mental slaves as long as this breed of brown sahabs exist.
 
