If the above video is correct in its narrative---then I don't see any reason why Liaquat Ali would not be neutered---.



If Trueman asked for a legitimate deal with Iran- Liaquat Ali should have listened and looked at the broader picture---rather than refusing and confronting the U S.



If the deal would have been done---no Mosadegh overthrow---no Shah of Iran---no brutality on the iranians---.



Seems like another pakistani leader screwed up---screwed life up for the iranians as well.

