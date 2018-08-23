US set to impose $16B of fresh tariffs on China

The US and China are expected to impose fresh tariffs on $16bn (£12.4bn) of each other's goods on Thursday as their tit-for-tat trade war rages on. The second round of tariffs will see a total of $50bn worth of goods from each side that will now be taxed. Since the opening salvo in July, tensions between the world's two largest economies have escalated, hurting their companies and economies. The tariffs come into effect as officials meet for talks in Washington. They are due to wrap up two days of low-level trade negotiations on Thursday, but few hope for a breakthrough. US tariffs on $16bn of Chinese goods will come into effect at 12pm Beijing time (0500 BST). The new 25% tax will affect nearly 280 Chinese goods, including chemical products, agricultural equipment, motorcycles and antennas. China is expected to retaliate with its own 25% tariff on $16bn of US goods including coal, medical instruments, cars and buses. The move will complete the series of tariffs on $50bn of Chinese goods the US initially set out to tax. https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-45255623