US set to begin serial production of hypersonic weapons within 12 to 18 months

LaPlante: DOD has budgeted for 'tens' of production-level hypersonic weapons | InsideDefense.com Pentagon acquisition chief Bill LaPlante said today the Defense Department's future-years budget plan has a "wedge" to purchase production-level hypersonic weapons.

Pentagon acquisition chief Bill LaPlante said today the Defense Department's future-years budget plan has a "wedge" to purchase production-level hypersonic weapons. “We're closer than we've ever been to getting into production -- maybe within a year, year and a half,” he said today at aconference in Arlington, VA. LaPlante said senior defense officials remain engaged in discussions for the budget plan, known as Program Objective Memorandum ’24. “Absolutely there is a wedge in the budget to...