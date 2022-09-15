What's new

US set to begin serial production of hypersonic weapons within 12 to 18 months

F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 19, 2014
12,774
3
17,009
Country
United States
Location
United States
Pentagon acquisition chief Bill LaPlante said today the Defense Department's future-years budget plan has a "wedge" to purchase production-level hypersonic weapons. “We're closer than we've ever been to getting into production -- maybe within a year, year and a half,” he said today at a Defense Scoop conference in Arlington, VA. LaPlante said senior defense officials remain engaged in discussions for the budget plan, known as Program Objective Memorandum ’24. “Absolutely there is a wedge in the budget to...

LaPlante: DOD has budgeted for 'tens' of production-level hypersonic weapons | InsideDefense.com

Pentagon acquisition chief Bill LaPlante said today the Defense Department's future-years budget plan has a "wedge" to purchase production-level hypersonic weapons.
insidedefense.com insidedefense.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

F-22Raptor
US DoD reviewing more than 300 industry proposals that could tap $6B for Ukraine weapons
Replies
0
Views
199
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
US DOD allocating $10 billion in new FY-23 FYDP to accelerate hypersonic production, fielding
Replies
0
Views
266
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
New, upgraded U.S. hypersonic strike weapon could be fielded as soon as 2026
Replies
0
Views
303
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
DOD sets plan to upgrade long-range hypersonic strike fleet every two years, to catch up and overtake Chinese capability
Replies
0
Views
324
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
US Army plans three hypersonic batteries in Multi Domain Task Forces
Replies
0
Views
351
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom