US senators introduce bill for duty-free economic zones along Pak-Afghan border

Mar 3, 2019
By News Desk
WASHINGTON/ LAHORE: US senators have introduced a bipartisan bill to promote and generate economic benefits for Pakistan and Afghanistan by establishing Reconstruction Opportunity Zones along Afghanistan and Pakistan border.

The bill is called the ‘Pakistan-Afghanistan Economic Development Act’. The legislation proposes the set up of a reconstruction opportunity zones along Pak-Afghan border areas. “The bill would establish Reconstruction Opportunity Zones (ROZs) in Afghanistan and Pakistan’s border regions to allow certain products from these areas to enter the US duty-free,” a statement read.

The bipartisan bill was introduced by Democrat Senators Van Hollen, Maria Cantwell and Republican Senator Todd Young. The outlined objectives of the say that fostering trade with the Pakistan-Afghanistan border region will help bolster economic development and improve the livelihoods of local populations.

The effort will further US diplomatic objectives in the region by contributing to political stability and addressing the root causes of violent extremism, as well as expanding trade with Pakistan will strengthen ties with a key strategic partner and enhance economic development in a region important to US interests.

Pakistani-born American Democrat leader and well-known businessman Tahir Javed says this legislation allows textile goods to be sent to US without duty.”If [this] bill becomes part of law after approval, it will be of great benefit to Pakistan for 10 years,” he said, adding that Pakistan’s exports to US could increase tenfold.

Javed expressed the belief that the legislation will bring economic benefits to Afghanistan and Pakistan.
The democrat leader said the bill has been introduced to promote stability in the region and can solve many of Pakistan’s problems.

The Democrat leader said this bill could mean relations between Pakistan and US may find a new direction Efforts will be made to get 60 votes in making the economic bill a law, he said.

Mar 3, 2019
One of the biggest problems of USA nation building efforts in Afghanistan is that it was too military focused and not trade/economic focused. Most foreign aid went to Kabul or Tajik/Uzbek areas. Pashtun areas aren't much changed from the start of the war. USA must find ways to encourage economic development in eastern Afghanistan as well as across the border in Pakistan so swords can be turned into plowshares. This is a good step.

There is a win win solution out their for the USA, Pakistan and Afghanistan, IMO.
 
Mar 16, 2012
It is absolutely related to China. The Americans know what is about to happen. They are trying to get ahead.

Pakistan is going to provide China passage to Afghan natural wealth. The Americans don't like it one tiny bit.
 
Mar 3, 2019
China and India should be taking out of Pakistani and USA working relationship. The focus should be counter terrorism and economic development, IMO. This will work for both sides.
 
Feb 1, 2009
look up the meaning of circular debt, IMF and WB loans is the symptom of your circular debt not the cause.
The World Bank and IMF is trying to help Pakistan get out of this mess.


Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin

Mr Tarin appreciated the World Bank for always being a source of support in pursuing reform agenda and implementing various development projects in Pakistan. He acknowledged the longstanding partnership and firm commitment of the World Bank as a major development partner for bringing essential reforms in priority areas, including energy, fiscal and debt management and socio-economic development.

www.dawn.com

Circular debt plan outline shared with WB

Plan includes rationalisation of taxes, takeover of old IPPs & closure of all old public sector plants to increase power tariffs.
www.dawn.com
 
