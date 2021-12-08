What's new

US senator ‘won’t rule out’ nuclear strike against Russia

Battlion25

Battlion25

FULL MEMBER
Jul 18, 2021
1,410
0
1,284
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
US senator ‘won’t rule out’ nuclear strike against Russia
8 Dec, 2021 04:01 / Updated 27 minutes ago




Republican Mississippi Senator Roger Wicker gave a disturbing interview with Fox News where he floated the possibility of a ground deployment and nuclear strike against Russia should the US engage in a conflict over Ukraine.

“I would not rule out military action. I think we start making a mistake when we take options off the table, so I would hope the president keeps that option on the table,” said Wicker about a potential standoff with Russia to Fox News’ Neil Cavuto on Tuesday.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1468327122133467143


Asked what military action against Russia would comprise, Wicker said it could mean “that we stand off with our ships in the Black Sea and we rain destruction on Russian military capability.”

“I would not rule out American troops on the ground,” the senator declared, adding that the US also shouldn’t “rule out first use nuclear action” against Russia.




Republican Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger, however, backed Wicker’s call for all cards to be on the table.

“Russia advances till they hit a brick wall. We can be the brick wall, or we can retreat from the Sudetenland and hope he doesn’t intend to rebuild ALL the Soviet Union. History repeats itself but we always deny it’s happening,” Kinzinger declared.

Ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin's video-link talks with US President Joe Biden on Tuesday, the Biden administration has repeatedly accused Moscow of allegedly planning an invasion of Ukraine, which the Kremlin has rejected as “fake news.”

“We still do not believe that President Putin has made a decision” to “further invade” Ukraine, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters after the talks, but emphasized that what “President Biden did today was lay out very clearly the consequences if he chooses to move.”

www.rt.com

US senator ‘won’t rule out’ nuclear strike against Russia

Republican Mississippi Senator Roger Wicker gave a disturbing interview with Fox News where he floated the possibility of a ground deployment and nuclear strike against Russia should the US engage in a conflict over Ukraine.
www.rt.com www.rt.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Titanium100
US senator ‘won’t rule out’ nuclear strike against Russia
Replies
11
Views
175
Imran Khan
Imran Khan
scope
Master File of US regime crimes against humanity
Replies
6
Views
2K
F-6 enthusiast
F-6 enthusiast
F-22Raptor
How The RQ-180 Drone Will Emerge From The Shadows As The Centerpiece Of A Warfighting Revolution
Replies
12
Views
1K
Path-Finder
Path-Finder
TaiShang
The NY Times' Long History of Fake News Against Russia and Other Official Enemies
2
Replies
18
Views
1K
PeaceGen
PeaceGen
B
Putin Warns “US Has Pushed Russia Back Into Nuclear Arms Race
Replies
0
Views
572
Banglar Bir
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom