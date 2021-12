US senator ‘won’t rule out’ nuclear strike against Russia Republican Mississippi Senator Roger Wicker gave a disturbing interview with Fox News where he floated the possibility of a ground deployment and nuclear strike against Russia should the US engage in a conflict over Ukraine.

8 Dec, 2021 04:01 / Updated 27 minutes agoRepublican Mississippi Senator Roger Wicker gave a disturbing interview with Fox News where he floated the possibility of a ground deployment and nuclear strike against Russia should the US engage in a conflict over Ukraine. said Wicker about a potential standoff with Russia to Fox News’ Neil Cavuto on Tuesday.Asked what military action against Russia would comprise, Wicker said it could meanthe senator declared, adding that the US also shouldn’tagainst Russia.Republican Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger, however, backed Wicker’s call for all cards to be on the table.Kinzinger declared.Ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin's video-link talks with US President Joe Biden on Tuesday, the Biden administration has repeatedly accused Moscow of allegedly planning an invasion of Ukraine, which the Kremlin has rejected astoUkraine, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters after the talks, but emphasized that what