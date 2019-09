Each of the candidates can still be asked about Kashmir one on one in public meetings with the general public. Sound bites, video, and generally statements made by the candidates will just build up the momentum on this issue, even if it flies under the radar of most Americans.



I agree its a bridge to far to ask Most Americans to care about Afghanistan much less Kashmir, when there are so many issues here at home. for them to worry about. Hence why one on one maybe the best way to go about it. Contacting all the viable candidates in public meetings, calling all congresspersons, and senators, and generally raising the issue where ever and when ever possible, will just keep the momentum going. This needs to also be done with other world leaders and faith leaders. The pope should be asked about this, so that his statement, will raise the issue in the minds of Catholics, and anyone else who may listen to him. the goal being to win the moral argument.

Click to expand...