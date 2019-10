This makes me rather angry

When they visit India, they visit the shrines of their dead Gods. When they come to Pakistan they visit the shrines of past saints ?Now someone please ask the foreign minister why he thought it would be appropriate to take a foreign dignitary to a shrine? Did the senator ask for mercy to the late saint at the shrine?Now dont get me wrong with regard to saints. these people brought Islam to this uncultured land and I am eternally thankful to them. But my return for them would be to just say fatiha at their grave and not what these people do at the shrines which includes some rather very unusual practices.These shrines are a relic of the Hindu culture that was supposed to be left there in India at the time of partition but now it is being celebrated with foreign dignitaries.If this is a weakness of the rule of Islamic culture in Pakistan then why is it being exhibited to the west by our educated rulers?