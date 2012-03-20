What's new

US Senate set to pass huge innovation bill to counter China

F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 19, 2014
7,578
2
10,431
Country
United States
Location
United States
The US Senate was poised to pass a huge industrial policy bill Tuesday aimed at countering a surging economic threat from rival China, overcoming partisan divisions to pump more than $170 billion into research and development.

The measure, a key provision of which addresses a shortage of semiconductors that has slowed auto production this year, is seen as crucial for US efforts to avoid being out-maneuvered by Beijing as the adversaries compete in the race to technological innovation.


With both American political parties increasingly worried about competition from Asia's largest power, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer expressed confidence of a strong bipartisan vote to pass the United States Innovation and Competition Act.

"The bill will go down as one of the most important things this chamber has done in a very long time, a statement of faith in America's ability to seize the opportunities of the 21st century," Schumer said on the Senate floor.


"Whoever wins the race to the technologies of the future is going to be the global economic leader, with profound consequences for foreign policy and national security as well."

The bill would need to return to the House of Representatives, where it originated, for a final vote because it has been in the Senate, but it is expected to win final passage and be signed into law by President Joe Biden.

The proposal aims to address a number of technological areas in which the United States has fallen behind its Chinese competitors, including in semiconductor production.

The bill allocates $52 billion in funding for a previously approved plan to increase domestic manufacturing of the components.

It also authorizes $120 billion over five years for activities at the National Science Foundation to advance priorities including research and development in key areas like artificial intelligence and quantum science.

"Whoever harnesses the technologies like AI and quantum computing -- and innovations yet unseen -- will shape the world in their image," Schumer said, before criticising Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"Do we want that image to be a democratic image, small D? Or do we want it to be an authoritarian image, like President Xi would like to impose on the world?" Schumer asked.

- Bid for US 'leadership' -

A summary of the Senate legislation notes how the Chinese Communist Party is "aggressively investing over $150 billion" in semiconductor manufacturing in order to control the advanced technology.

Last month as debate over the bill began, Schumer warned that authoritarian governments believe "squabbling democracies" like the United States cannot meet the moment and invest in national priorities the way a top-down, centralized government can.

"Either we can concede the mantle of global leadership to our adversaries, or we can pave the way for another generation of American leadership. That is what this bill is all about," he said Tuesday.

While the Senate's top Republican Mitch McConnell stressed that the measure remained "incomplete," it appeared poised to pass by a healthy margin, highlighting how the nation's competition with its rising geopolitical rival China is one of the few issues that can bring feuding Republicans and Democrats together.

The measure earned an endorsement Tuesday from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who applauded its investments in technology, innovation and research.

"All of those elements together are how we approach China from a position of strength," Blinken told a Senate hearing.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/poli...n-bill-to-counter-china/ar-AAKPOoj?li=BBnbcA1
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
2,588
-7
2,491
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
F-22Raptor said:
"Whoever harnesses the technologies like AI and quantum computing -- and innovations yet unseen -- will shape the world in their image," Schumer said, before criticising Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Click to expand...
He basically said everything in short... Hope everyone copies this formula because he basically spoke nothing but the truth and I agree with every word he said in that little quote.. It is all in the technologies and in the technology race...
 
Pakistan Space Agency

Pakistan Space Agency

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 22, 2019
3,806
-26
5,897
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
It is good that the Americans have finally chosen to do something positive for themselves instead of always trying to stop or deny progress and opportunity to others.
 
G

Globenim

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 19, 2011
2,852
-3
4,870
Country
China
Location
Thailand
Critizise China for doing what China does.
Do what China does and critizise China anyways. 😂

Yesterday China on the verge of collapse and never to catch up with China.
Today America needs a $170 billion stimulus to keep pace with China. 😂
 
leviathan

leviathan

FULL MEMBER
Feb 21, 2015
271
0
632
Country
China
Location
Canada
This is more like a forceful response to earlier china R&D increase news.
www.cnbc.com

China spending on research and development to rise 7% per year in push for major tech breakthroughs

China is going to focus on developing a number of technology areas including semiconductors, health care, quantum computing and cloud computing.
www.cnbc.com www.cnbc.com

lol, and only 150b over five years? what a shame!

on the other hand, "China’s spending on R&D climbed 10.3% to 2.44 trillion Chinese yuan ($378 billion) and accounted for 2.4% of GDP in 2020" and "will increase by more than 7% per year between 2021 and 2025" So 378b*1.07^5 - 378b= 152B. This is not even counting PPP leverage and dollar Devaluation for coming years.:cheesy:

BTW, spend some money on this first...
Only Two-Thirds Of American Millennials Believe The Earth Is Round
www.forbes.com

Only Two-Thirds Of American Millennials Believe The Earth Is Round

Millennials in America sometimes get a bad reputation, this time for good reason. A recent survey found that just 66 percent of young adults aged 18 to 24 years old have "always believed the world is round."
www.forbes.com www.forbes.com
 
大汉奸柳传志

大汉奸柳传志

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 27, 2015
2,283
-9
4,402
Country
China
Location
China
USA hasn't made any ground breaking innovation in the past two decades, which is indeed quite embarrassing for a country that brain drains the whole world
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

MuZammiL Dr. s[1]n
The Silent Soldier l DG ISI Lt. General Akhtar Abdur Rahman
Replies
3
Views
13K
PDF
PDF

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom