US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations proposes funding to media on "negative impact" of Belt & Road project

Foxtrot Alpha

Line 13 - 'US Agency for Global Media' to receive 100,000,000$ annually to counter Chinese news reports

Line 22 - Fund & Train local media (Regional) & investigative journalists for public accountability of the BRI

1618230141747.png


1618230149976.png


Under the program, individuals & entities will be protects against Chinese influnece operations in US as well as Internationally
this includes businesses, universities, journalists....

1618230207419.png


1618230469079.png


1618230630512.png


Bill also proposes that assistance to India be rendered on diplomatic & other fronts to counter Chinese BRI & Security challenges

1618230740172.png


Full report is available to download at:

www.foreign.senate.gov

United States Senate Committee on Foreign Relations

United States Senate Committee on Foreign Relations
www.foreign.senate.gov
 
