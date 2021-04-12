US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations proposes funding to media on "negative impact" of Belt & Road project

Foxtrot Alpha
- Aug 19, 2012
Line 13 - 'US Agency for Global Media' to receive 100,000,000$ annually to counter Chinese news reports
Line 22 - Fund & Train local media (Regional) & investigative journalists for public accountability of the BRI
Under the program, individuals & entities will be protects against Chinese influnece operations in US as well as Internationally
this includes businesses, universities, journalists....
Bill also proposes that assistance to India be rendered on diplomatic & other fronts to counter Chinese BRI & Security challenges
Full report is available to download at:
