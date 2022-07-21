What's new

US Senate advances more than $50 billion bill to boost U.S. semiconductor production

The Senate voted to advance a slimmed-down version of its bill designed to boost U.S. semiconductor competition with China.

The bill cleared a key procedural hurdle Tuesday evening in a 64-34 vote even as lawmakers worked to finish various sections of the legislation.

The bill, which would provide about $50 billion in subsidies to bolster U.S. computer chip manufacturing, is a multifaceted bipartisan effort that combines the interests of several committees, ranging from national security to economics.

The Senate’s procedural step forward on Tuesday paves the way for the chamber to hold a vote on final passage later this week or early next week. The bill would then travel to the House for passage before it would head to President Joe Biden’s desk for signature into law.

The broadest aim of the legislation is to incentivize semiconductor production within the U.S. to decrease dependence on Asia-based manufacturers.

Fear this will be lost in bureaucracy and inefficiency. We need to bring that industry back to our shores post haste and scale rapidly with automation to keep costs the same.

Otherwise, one Suez canal or container hold up and its back to the current shortage crap with Audi Prestige variants being sold without features.
 
This is conclusive proof that US has concluded that reclaiming of Taiwan by China cannot be stopped.
 

