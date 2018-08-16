What's new

US selling patriot missiles to Morocco

The SC

The SC

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 13, 2012
20,434
19
21,528
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Last year Morocco acquired F-16 fighters equipped with advanced radar, as well as dozens of Apache attack helicopters


https://www.raytheonmissilesanddefense.com/capabilities/products/global-...
Click to expand...
The US State Department has approved the sale of Patriot missiles to Morocco. It is part of Morocco's comprehensive military modernization plan aimed at creating the largest and best equipped military on the African continent.

The North African Post reported that the US International Trade Administration considered and approved the sale of the missiles and a G550 reconnaissance aircraft. The scope of the Patriot deal was not released.

Last year, Morocco purchased 25 F-16 fighters equipped with 5th generation radar (for $2.8 billion) and 24 Apache attack helicopters (for $2.6 billion). There is also a plan for the establishment of a military industry in Morocco. Far Maroc, a website specializing in Moroccan military affairs, reported that Morocco plans to operate a total of 48 advanced F-16s in its Air Force, with a goal of maintaining air superiority in North Africa.

Morocco's King Mohammed VI recently sent a message to his country's Armed Forces in which he spoke of the modernization plan and emphasized that the Armed Forces must "remain the protective shield" for the defense of the nation's "sacred values".


https://www.israeldefense.co.il/en/node/47905
US confirms the purchase of Patriot air defense missile systems by Morocco

https://www.armyrecognition.com/def...t_air_defense_missile_systems_by_morocco.html
 
The SC

The SC

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 13, 2012
20,434
19
21,528
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
4 batteries of PAC 3 they say..each battery holds a maximum of 6 launch pads ..and each platform can carry 4-8-16 missiles..
 
Last edited:
P

PDW

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Aug 24, 2018
13
0
20
Country
Sweden
Location
Sweden
This reporting is doubtful. This would most likely be a FMS deal and in that case their should be a FMS notification on the US DSCA website. But there is not

It could be a DCS deal, but even then there would be more information.

The US source referred to seems to mix pains and negotiations with real deals.
 
The SC

The SC

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 13, 2012
20,434
19
21,528
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
PDW said:
This reporting is doubtful. This would most likely be a FMS deal and in that case their should be a FMS notification on the US DSCA website. But there is not

It could be a DCS deal, but even then there would be more information.

The US source referred to seems to mix pains and negotiations with real deals.
Click to expand...
The negotiations have started a while back..though..

They are receiving the HQ9-B soon too..
 
Ceylal

Ceylal

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 28, 2012
8,353
-7
6,550
Country
Algeria
Location
United States
The SC said:
Last year Morocco acquired F-16 fighters equipped with advanced radar, as well as dozens of Apache attack helicopters



The US State Department has approved the sale of Patriot missiles to Morocco. It is part of Morocco's comprehensive military modernization plan aimed at creating the largest and best equipped military on the African continent.

The North African Post reported that the US International Trade Administration considered and approved the sale of the missiles and a G550 reconnaissance aircraft. The scope of the Patriot deal was not released.

Last year, Morocco purchased 25 F-16 fighters equipped with 5th generation radar (for $2.8 billion) and 24 Apache attack helicopters (for $2.6 billion). There is also a plan for the establishment of a military industry in Morocco. Far Maroc, a website specializing in Moroccan military affairs, reported that Morocco plans to operate a total of 48 advanced F-16s in its Air Force, with a goal of maintaining air superiority in North Africa.

Morocco's King Mohammed VI recently sent a message to his country's Armed Forces in which he spoke of the modernization plan and emphasized that the Armed Forces must "remain the protective shield" for the defense of the nation's "sacred values".


https://www.israeldefense.co.il/en/node/47905
US confirms the purchase of Patriot air defense missile systems by Morocco

https://www.armyrecognition.com/def...t_air_defense_missile_systems_by_morocco.html
Click to expand...
Ain’t gonna happen under Biden. He just scrapped Trump executive order which gave the Southern Sahara to Morocco and hence avoided a war in North Africa. Morocco just got screwed by Trump and was left with its skivvees down under the grin moquer of Nathanyahu...Even Israel didn’t recognize the Sahara as a Moroccan property as the Arab lapdogs states.
 
Alithemoor1

Alithemoor1

FULL MEMBER
Nov 14, 2015
295
0
398
Country
Morocco
Location
Morocco
Ceylal said:
Ain’t gonna happen under Biden. He just scrapped Trump executive order which gave the Southern Sahara to Morocco and hence avoided a war in North Africa. Morocco just got screwed by Trump and was left with its skivvees down under the grin moquer of Nathanyahu...Even Israel didn’t recognize the Sahara as a Moroccan property as the Arab lapdogs states.
Click to expand...
No, he didn't. Why are you Algerians spreading misinformation everywhere?
🤣

factuel.afp.com

إدارة بايدن لم تُلغ قرار ترامب بالاعتراف بسيادة المغرب على الصحراء الغربية

مع توقيع الرئيس الأميركي الجديد جو بايدن سلسلة أوامر تنفيذية تهدف إلى إنهاء مفاعيل قرارات عديدة اتخذها سلفه دونالد ترامب، انتشر على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي باللغة العربية منشور ادعى أن "الإدارة الأميركيّة الجديدة حذفت قرار ترامب حول الصحراء الغربية". إلا أن الادعاء خطأ، ولم يصدر عن الإدارة...
factuel.afp.com factuel.afp.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

PDFChamp
Battle of the Air Defense Systems: S-400 Vs Patriot and THAAD
2
Replies
16
Views
5K
randomradio
randomradio
Desert Fox
Iranian Hegemony in the Islamic World
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
113
Views
7K
Pan-Islamic-Pakistan
Pan-Islamic-Pakistan
The SC
Saudi Arabia, Iran, and the "Clash within a Civilization"
Replies
4
Views
566
garshasp
garshasp
sonicboom
Sale of US arms fuels the wars of Arab states
Replies
4
Views
739
jammersat
jammersat
Daneshmand
Sale of U.S. Arms Fuels the Wars of Arab States
Replies
3
Views
581
sonicboom
sonicboom

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom